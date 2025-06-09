The fourth edition of the popular ‘A Night at the Palace’ concert will be held on July 3 at Girgenti Palace. The event will raise funds for Special Olympics Malta, which is engaged in a mental health project.

The Malta Philharmonic under the baton of Mro Aurelio Belli will present a varied repertoire, with singers Amber, Richard Edwards and Gloriana Arpa Belli also taking the stage, the prime minister's wife, Lydia Abela said when announcing the show.

The focus of the music will be on film classics such as Titanic, Gladiator, Skyfall, and The Lion King.

Dr Abela explained that athletes sometimes suffer stress, anxiety and other mental problems. Through the funds raised in the concert, Special Olympics Malta would be better able to offer screening for mental health issues and operate a more robust system to identify mental health risks early.

Concert tickets may be acquired free of charge through https://anightatthepalace.com/ A collection will be held during the event.