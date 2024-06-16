The pandemic’s abrupt halt to the tourism industry forced a period of reflection, innovation and reimagining of what a better tourism sector could look like.

Three years ago, I highlighted potential opportunities for the industry. Now, I revisit these opportunities, evaluating which were seized and which were overlooked.

Innovation

The disruption caused by the pandemic spurred a rethinking of tourism products, marketing and delivery. Over the past three years, Malta has seen the launch of several high-quality attractions, such as the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, the new Caravaggio Wing at St John’s Co-Cathedral and the augmented reality experience at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

These attractions enhance Malta’s cultural offerings, aligning with the Malta Chamber’s ‘Rediscover’ document, which emphasises enriching the tourist experience through technology and immersive storytelling.

In addition to these tangible attractions, the industry has introduced new excursions and culinary experiences, demonstrating a commitment to innovation that benefits both tourists and locals.

Public space, access, tables and chairs

Despite these advancements, the encroachment of public spaces by eateries has become a significant issue. During the pandemic, social distancing led to more spacious seating arrangements in restaurants, creating a more comfortable environment. However, this positive change was short-lived as establishments quickly reverted to cramming in more tables, often encroaching on pavements.

This encroachment creates numerous problems: tourists navigating obstacles to reach their accommodations, parents struggling with strollers and wheelchair users facing blocked pathways.

The situation is exacerbated by noise pollution from bars and restaurants, which diminishes the experience for both tourists and locals.

Revising policies and enforcing regulations could address these issues, ensuring that public spaces remain accessible and enjoyable for everyone. It is illogical to invest in five-star attractions while allowing the commuting experience to be marred by crowded and noisy environments.

The focus should be on reclaiming public spaces and enhancing the overall tourist experience

Quality and sustainability

The tourism industry has long focused on increasing visitor numbers as a measure of success. However, this emphasis on quantity often strains infrastructure, leading to power cuts and compromised essential services. The government’s reliance on numbers as a proxy for quality persists, though there have been efforts to improve other aspects of the industry.

The recently launched skills pass, developed through extensive consultation, is a positive step towards emphasising quality. The Malta Chamber played a significant role in this process, advocating for quality indicators outlined in the ‘Rediscover’ document. This collaboration reflects a cross-industry commitment to shifting towards quality tourism.

Digitalisation

The businesses that survived the pandemic recognised the importance of digitalisation. While some made significant, sustainable investments, others did the bare minimum to stay afloat. Nonetheless, the pandemic underscored the necessity of digital transformation for efficiency and competitiveness.

The advent of generative artificial intelligence, exemplified by ChatGPT in late 2022, further accelerated digitalisation efforts. Many in the industry are now exploring how to integrate this technology into their operations. With continued investment in education and innovation, generative AI has the potential to significantly bolster the tourism sector.

Converting missed opportunities into future strengths

The journey towards a robust tourism industry is ongoing. Negative behaviours, such as the encroachment of public spaces for tables and chairs, are among the worst outcomes of the pandemic. However, it is not too late to address these issues. The principles of sustainability and quality tourism, as championed in the ‘Rediscover’ vision, provide a clear roadmap.

Commitment to quality is evident from various stakeholders through initiatives and investments. The next step is for these stakeholders to support each other in addressing missed opportunities, thereby strengthening the future of Malta’s tourism industry.

The focus should be on reclaiming public spaces and enhancing the overall tourist experience to ensure a sustainable and high-quality tourism sector.

Dylan Seychell is a member of the Malta Chamber’s Tourism Operators Business Section.