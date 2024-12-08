Individuals with disabilities in Gozo have expressed their frustration over the lack of accessibility and inclusion initiatives on the island, with one federation arguing that progress often “stops at Ċirkewwa”.

The Gozo Federation for Persons with Disability, an umbrella organisation representing six voluntary entities, has long been advocating meaningful action to address the systemic barriers faced by the community.

The federation’s chairperson, Kevin Cutajar, said members have grown tired of attending numerous meetings and receiving empty promises.

“We often attend meetings where we are told our ideas are good and our concerns valid, but no action follows,” said Cutajar.

“We know there is a minister whose role is to work on inclusion, yet it feels like that message stops at Ċirkewwa. It is very frustrating and that is why we are continuously calling for action to improve the situation.”

The federation flagged several issues, including insufficient educational resources, inadequate professional support and an inaccessible infrastructure.

It highlighted how teachers catering for students with visual impairments and autism rarely visit Gozo, and the inclusive education coordinator responsible for Gozo’s middle and secondary schools is shared with the Mellieħa school. Meanwhile, the Sannat Special Unit is not provided with this service.

Infrastructure challenges are also rampant.

Many pavements are “practically inaccessible” according to the federation, due to cars parked on ramps, tables and chairs obstructing pathways and planters blocking access.

Planter blocks wheelchair access at new €18m school

A concrete planter outside the newly inaugurated €18 million primary school in Rabat has exacerbated the problem. It blocks access to the ramp, leaving insufficient space for wheelchair users to navigate.

One federation member told Times of Malta that a wheelchair cannot manoeuvre around the planter to access the ramp due to insufficient space.

The new primary school was inaugurated back in September and replaced the old school which was around 170 years old.

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) said it was looking into the matter. Commissioner Rhoda Garland said the commission is in contact with the Gozo college principal.

“We are currently investigating the planters, we have spoken to the principal to ascertain the facts so that we know how to deal with the case,” Garland told Times of Malta.

In response to questions, the Inclusion Ministry acknowledged the concerns and affirmed its commitment to finding solutions. A spokesperson said the ministry has engaged with Gozitan civil society groups to better understand the challenges and is collaborating with all stakeholders to identify solutions.

“The minister herself emphasised during CRPD’s recent conference in Gozo that, while CRPD’s survey has shown positive trends, there are concerns that need to be addressed,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the ministry offered Gozitan civil society direct representation within its civil society committee and created a subcommittee within the Autism Advisory Council to focus on regional needs. Discussions have also been initiated with the Gozo Ministry to tackle the flagged concerns.

“The ministry remains committed, as mentioned by the minister, to continue efforts together with different stakeholders in Gozo to ensure that no one is left behind in the implementation of disability-related obligations, policies and strategy actions in Gozo.”

Questions sent to the Gozo Ministry remain unanswered.

The Gozo Federation for Persons with Disability consists of the following organisations: Gozo Association of the Deaf (GAD), Gozo Aid for the Visually Impaired (GAVI), Voice for Inclusion Gozo Association, Ability for Disability Association (AFDA), Inspire and Arka Foundation.