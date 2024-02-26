In recent times, Malta has found itself at a crossroads, grappling with challenges that threaten the very fabric of our society. As a proud Maltese citizen, an MP and a representative of the Nationalist Party, I am deeply troubled by the growing disillusionment among our fellow citizens, particularly the increasing number who are choosing to abstain from voting.

The sentiment of those who opt not to vote is understandable. They seek to send a resounding message to the two major political parties, expressing their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs. However, while their frustration is palpable, we must recognise that disengagement from the democratic process is not the solution to our problems.

Under the current administration, Malta is facing a myriad of issues that demand urgent attention. The pillars of justice, including the police commissioner, the state advocate and the attorney general, are faltering, undermining the very foundation of our democracy. This situation is the complete opposite to the principles of normality and peace of mind that every citizen deserves but must now be bold and demand.

Moreover, essential sectors such as health, education, the environment and transportation are in a state of disarray, failing to meet the needs of our people. Our economic model, overly reliant on consumption and population growth, is unsustainable and exacerbating social and environmental challenges.

Perhaps most concerning is the exodus of our youth, the future of our nation, who seek better opportunities abroad due to a lack of faith in the prospects of a prosperous and stable Malta. This brain drain not only deprives our country of talent but also perpetuates a cycle of decline.

Essential sectors such as health, education, environment and transportation are in a state of disarray

I share the aspirations of those who yearn for a better Malta – a Malta where justice is upheld, where citizens enjoy peace of mind, where normality reigns, and where economic prosperity is inclusive and sustainable. It is with this vision in mind that I implore those who choose not to vote to reconsider their stance.

By abstaining from the electoral process, we relinquish the opportunity to effect meaningful change. It is only through active participation and collective action that we can steer our country away from the status quo and towards a brighter future. The Nationalist Party stands ready to shoulder this responsibility but we cannot do it alone.

We need the trust and support of every Maltese citizen who shares our vision for a better tomorrow. Together, we can usher in a new era of governance characterised by integrity, accountabi­lity, and genuine concern for the well-being of our people.

I am confident that, if entrusted to govern, the Nationalist Party will prioritise the interests of the nation above all else. We will work tirelessly to address the pressing issues facing our country, implementing policies that promote justice, stability and prosperity for all.

I fully understand that the next gene­ral election is many months away but your vote at the MEP and local elections in June this year and your encouragement in surveys will positively fuel the Nationalist Party to propel faster into the direction you desire.

But this endeavour requires the active involvement of every citizen, regardless of political affiliation. It is only through unity and solidarity that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and build a Malta that we can all be proud of.

So, to those who feel disillusioned and disheartened, I say this: your voice matters, your vote counts, and your participation is crucial in shaping the future of our beloved nation. Let us join hands, let us stand together, and let us strive for a Malta that embodies the values of justice, peace and progress.

Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can build a better Malta for generations to come.

Ivan Bartolo

Ivan Bartolo is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on employment and new economic sectors.