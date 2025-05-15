At first they said the new pope, Leo XIV, was the least American of the US cardinals in the recent conclave. Then the media introduced us to his two brothers.

Louis, the eldest, is a navy veteran, living in Florida, the heart of Trump country, and describes himself as a “MAGA-type”. Asked how he felt when his kid brother “Rob” was declared the new pope, Louis summed it up as: “Holy cow, this is nuts!”

John, the middle brother, is a retired Catholic school principal, living in Democrat Chicago, and critical of Donald Trump’s policy on immigration. He’s more measured than the boisterous Louis. As soon as he heard his brother’s name announced on the balcony, he exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, here we go!”

When the new pope addressed the St Peter’s Square crowd in Italian, Louis thought nothing of it. “Then he switched to Spanish, and I said, ‘Quit showing off, you little jerk!’”

John got his teasing in directly. Before the cardinals were locked up, he advised Rob to watch the movie Conclave (a conspiracy-fuelled film about a papal election) “so that you’ll know how to behave”. It turns out the then Cardinal Prevost had just watched it.

Soon after the new pope was introduced to the world, John found a number of missed calls. “Where have you been,” asked Pope Leo, “I’ve been calling you.” John, who had been talking to journalists the whole time, retorted that the pope had himself to blame.

John and Louis were asked if they were now going to address their brother as Holy Father. John said that he didn’t think so. He had never called him “Father” after he became a priest. “He’s still Rob.”

Louis said: “If we do get over there and do get to meet him, I’m still going to treat him like my little brother. Give him a hug, say ‘Rob, you idiot, what have you done?’ Take his hat off and give him a nuggie [a light jab with the knuckles].”

There hasn’t been as much concerted, intense interest in a Church leader’s siblings since the evangelists Matthew and Mark slid in a reference to Jesus’s brothers. It’s a novelty for the media age. No pope has had living (non-priest) brothers in nearly half a century.

John Paul II had lost his sister, mother, brother and father by the time he was 20. Benedict XVI’s older brother, Georg, was also a priest, and watching the two men together was like seeing Tweedledee and Tweedledum. Jorge Bergoglio had lost his two brothers, Alberto and Oscar, and stepbrother, Enrique, by the time he became Francis.

His very American brothers have made the new pope more relatable

US politics is driving the interest in Pope Leo’s brothers, of course. As a simple Augustinian missionary, Fr Prevost had been at different times both a registered Democrat and Republican. But the X (formerly Twitter) feed of the former cardinal revealed a sharp rebuke of the Vice President JD Vance, and several re-posts critical of Trump. The Democrats claimed him as their own.

Then, someone discovered Louis’s Facebook posts – full-blown MAGA, including an attack in spicy language on the former Democrat speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Louis has not disavowed his posts, although he has said he will now be quieter so as not to give his brother needless grief.

The curiosity about the brothers, however, goes beyond politics. To meet them is to be able to fit the pope into a particular social world, with its shades of class, region and race. We can even glimpse what family lunches must be like and hear echoes of the arguments and laughter that we hear around our own tables.

It turns out the choice of an American pope has had the opposite effect of what was long feared. A pope from the US used to be unthinkable because, it was assumed, the rest of the world would not relate to a pontiff identified with the world’s superpower.

Instead, his very American brothers – distinctive personalities, outspoken, diverging on politics, sports-mad – have made the new pope more relatable. He’s simultaneously teased and treated protectively, with warm affection. He’s described as “the holy one” of the family but, also, as no pushover: the kid who always knew his own mind, sided with a baseball team that neither his father nor mother supported, and, as a seven-year-old, made his two older brothers attend “mass” celebrated before an altar fashioned out of the family ironing board.

No one is reducible to their family of birth, least of all an Augustinian friar who spent decades in missionary work, rode a mule to visit parishes and waded through flooded villages in knee-length boots.

He’s also a canon lawyer and, for a dozen years, led his religious order, having one-on-one conversations with every Augustinian friar across the world. For the last two years, he’s had an important hand in selecting the Catholic Church’s bishops.

All of that experience flows into his concern with human unity and peace. But so does being a brother to Louis and John.

Pope Leo knows what fraternity means, its trials and rewards, its disconcerting moments and the times when only good humour and family stories can make sense of it.

For the first time in living memory, a pope can address humanity as “brothers and sisters” and make us feel it’s realism, not piety, to say the world is home.