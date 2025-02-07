Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum is, on February 8, holding a public lecture on the black market in wartime Gozo at 11am.

Charles Bezzina, a renowned researcher on Gozo in World War II, will take a look at how Gozitans survived during the war when food rations were measly and scarce, and how police managed the dire situation. Among others, he will also delve into how some poor farmers and breeders became prosperous after the war.

A retired bank manager, Bezzina is also the author of over 20 books, an accomplished poet and an active member of literary societies, as well as of the Imperial War Museum.

Attendance to the lecture is free of charge, but seat reservations are encouraged by sending an e-mail to events@heartofgozo.org.mt.