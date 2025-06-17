Isolated rain showers are expected the day before the start of the summer season, according to the Meteorological Office.

While issuing a yellow weather warning Tuesday as temperatures reached a high of 33°C, the Met Office also predicted some possible showers on Thursday and isolated showers on Friday.

Malta celebrates the summer solstice, better known as the first day of summer, on June 21.

The change in weather also brings a slight drop in temperature; while Wednesday is expected to reach highs of 30°C, the temperature is expected to drop to 28°C later in the week.

A wet start to summer? MET office predicts possible rain showers for Thursday and Friday. Photo: Malta MET office

But there may be no need to change any beach days planned for the rest of the week; by Saturday, the weather is predicted to be mainly sunny with temperatures rising again to reach 31°C. The weather is predicted to be partly cloudy on Sunday.

The mean maximum climatic norm temperature for June is 28.8°C.

While unusual, it is not the first time the summer season started with a downpour; in 2018, an unexpected heavy downpour left roads heavily flooded in parts of the island at the start of the summer.