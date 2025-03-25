Osservatorio Mashrek and Palma Studios are presenting a photography exhibition that aims to foster deeper reflection on one of the world’s most complex and enduring conflicts.

The Other Side of the Wall: From October 7 to the War in Gaza by journalist Nino Orto, provides an unfiltered, human perspective on the lives of those caught between history and conflict on both sides of the wall dividing Israel and Palestine.

Journalist Nino Orto

Orto is an independent journalist specialising in geopolitics and wars in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. For over a decade, he covered some of the world’s most complex crisis zones, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Ukraine, migration flows towards Europe and international jihadism.

In 2014, he founded Osservatorio Mashrek, a platform dedicated to in-depth analysis of political and social transformations in the Middle East.

The Other Side of the Wall is the result of a year-long, on-the-ground documentation of escalating tensions and pivotal events.

Through stark imagery and war footage, the exhibition invites viewers to look beyond political narratives and recognise the shared humanity of those enduring great hardship.

“For a year, I moved between both sides of the wall, witnessing the daily struggles and emotions of those who live under the constant shadow of war,” Orto says.

Peace dialogues between a rabbi and a bedouin in the Jordan Valley. Photo: Nino Orto

“This conflict has evolved beyond territorial disputes or moral justice − it has become an existential struggle for both peoples.”

The exhibition opens on April 4 at Palma Studios, 131, Triq Sant’Anton Abbati, Mosta, at 7pm. It will run until April 6. Opening hours: April 5 from 9am to 1pm and 4 to 7pm; April 6 from 9 to 1pm. Entrance is free.