As a young policymaker and a parent who wants a healthy future for my six-month-old daughter, I believe that social media’s impact on our lives should be studied, discussed and followed by the necessary regulatory changes to protect our citizens.

Our government is a progressive movement that has implemented many changes over the past years to give citizens more freedoms and rights. However, being progressive also means protecting the most vulnerable in our society. Data presented in national surveys confirm that Maltese citizens are avid social media users. Therefore, the impact of social media is a reality we cannot ignore.

There are various ways to tackle the subject, which we should discuss in Malta in the coming months. Any discussion must then naturally be followed by action.

For example, in the past few days, many have reacted to the news that Australia banned social media for children under the age of 16. It was indeed a bold step taken by the government of Australia after years of discussions and considerations about the impact of this communication medium and how best to regulate it. However, that is just one way to look at the issue.

Other countries have also acted to regulate social media platforms in different ways, and the large multinationals behind them. One thing is certain: the more people use these different social media platforms, the greater the need for proper regulation.

The European Commission has also made it one of its priorities for the current mandate, which has just started. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made this very clear in her mission letter to Commissioner Glenn Micallef, mentioning the “impact of social media and excessive screen time on young people” and an “EU-wide inquiry on the broader impacts of social media”.

The more people use different social media platforms, the greater the need for proper regulation - Rebecca Buttigieg

It is not surprising that the issue is rising high on the policy agenda. We have read and witnessed shocking stories, such as cases of cyberbullying that lead to suicides or that have a considerable negative impact on mental health. Health professionals and sociologists have spoken about addiction trends and their effects on teenagers, their self-esteem and their behaviour during a critical moment of their development.

Parents have spoken to me about age-inappropriate content, while experts discuss algorithm manipulation and the lack of awareness regarding data privacy. There is also the harmful and disruptive impact of fake news.

Social media also has its positive aspects and we must respect the fact that it is part of many people’s daily lives. However, I strongly believe that the challenges mentioned are all aspects that cannot be left unregulated.

The debate will undoubtedly continue to provide various dimensions, which we as policymakers must consider.

The long process other countries underwent in order to tackle the issue is just a testimony as to how complex a subject it is to deal with. Therefore, it needs to be addressed properly through an informed and evidence-based debate. Eventually, a well-thought-out reform should follow. This is a reality we cannot ignore and we won’t ignore it.

Rebecca Buttigieg is Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms.