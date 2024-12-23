Designer perfurmery Acqua di Parma’s new Holiday Collection was imagined by architect and designer India Mahdavi.

The collection can be described as a “polysensorial” journey through Mahdavi’s playful codes, combined with the artisanal excellence of Murano glass by Salviati, a historic glass-blowing furnace founded in 1859.

“My collaboration with Acqua di Parma is the result of the encounter of my imagination with the know-how of the talented masters at the Salviati furnace – when the might of the hand magnifies the might of the mind, the magic is revealed,” Mahdavi said.

“This whole collection, from the packaging to the limited-edition bottles, is an ode to the beauty of the making, to the perfection/imperfection of the hand, which invites the customer to experience a polysensorial journey.”

Acqua di Parma, the epitome of Italian sophistication, thus continues a century-long legacy, intertwining traditional craftsmanship with modern artistry.

The perfume is available exclusively at Franks, 89, Level 2, The Plaza Shopping Complex, Sliema.