The Malta Maritime Forum (MMF) and the UK branch of the Malta Business Network recently held their Showcasing Maritime Malta networking event at the International Maritime Organisation headquarters in London.

The initiative offered a unique opportunity for a delegation of 35 MMF members to network with London-based maritime professionals and practitioners and was addressed by the newly-appointed Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett, expert keynote speaker Charles Debattista, a leading London-based barrister, arbitrator and mediator, and MMF chairperson Godwin Xerri, with Martin Zahra, chairperson of MBN UK, moderating the proceedings.

Xerri outlined myriad maritime services and activities offered in Malta which, he said, are best exemplified through the international recognition it held as a flag State, a financial hub and the quality of legal service in the maritime field. He said providers of maritime services in Malta were represented by the MMF, set up by industry for industry in 2015. He went on to say that it was the forum’s mission to serve as a common platform to consult and to be consulted, because it believed that only through a healthy consultative process could the Maltese maritime industry thrive and retain its competitiveness globally.

He said that the MMF also had a strong mission to promote maritime careers and vocational education with the support of its relevant members, including the University of Malta, MCAST and Maritime MT. The forum was now committed to fostering the internationalisation of maritime business by supporting its members to promote their services abroad. This was, of course, the main ambition behind the London event.

Debattista explained how despite being a small island, Malta had long punched above its weight in terms of its contributions to the resolution of shipping disputes. He referred to the UN Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was the result of Malta’s first foray internationally.

Arvid Pardo proposed what he called a “Constitution for the Oceans”, which would regard the high seas and their resources as the “common heritage of mankind”. Debattista said the current issues in the Red Sea show that the high seas are constantly replete with challenges and in need of dispute resolution. He mentioned the creation of the International Maritime Law Institute, set up by the IMO in Malta, before paying tribute to a line of Maltese maritime professionals who are highly regarded in international maritime circles for their contribution to the sector at global level.

Joseph Zammit Tabona, chairperson of the MBN Foundation, said the current challenges confronting the maritime industry had profound implications for trade, businesses and the broader economy. The repercussions of sanctions and trade restrictions arising from ongoing conflicts not only hindered the timely delivery of goods but also contributed to increased operational costs, adversely affecting numerous MBN members.

He added: “It is crucial that we unite as a global community to address the current challenges within the maritime industry. Through fostering diplomatic dialogue, enhancing international cooperation and advocating for the protection of maritime trade routes, we can work towards a more secure, stable and sustainable future for the sector. Let us envision a future where the seas continue to be pathways for prosperity rather than arenas of adversity.”