The Eurovision Song Contest is synonymous with dazzling performances and unforgettable moments, albeit it is also sometimes a hotbed of controversy and conspiracy theories.

Consider what happened when, in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest finals, our Chiara stood with her powerful rendition of The One That I Love. Her flawless delivery captivated audiences worldwide; yet, the upset of receiving ‘nil points’ from Macedonia left her in third place. This result denied her the triumphant victory she truly deserved.

Eurovision fans in Malta were not pleased, to put it mildly. Indignation escalated to fury and Macedonia received an avalanche of negative publicity.

Drivers rolled down their windows in order to yell obscenities at their perceived ‘enemy’... who, in real life, is a talented pâtissier who named the place after the beloved dessert Macedonia – the good old fruit salad. He was incredulous and thought clients were joking when they first explained the reason for the commotion to him. That’s how high Eurovision fever runs in Malta!

Regarding this year’s entry, there are some serious and urgent questions that demand answers. It’s no longer enough to twiddle one’s fingers, shrugging off the glaring issues that have plagued some of Malta’s Eurovision efforts. Accountability must be at the forefront. There is a pressing need to scrutinise every decision made, from the song selection process to the final execution on stage.

Who has the final say on the stage presence package? Who decides what the Maltese representative wears on stage, and the set design, and the dancers? These questions demand urgent answers, as vague references to ‘committees’ no longer hold water. Transparency is essential; names and roles of people on the board must be disclosed to ensure accountability and the best possible representation of Malta on the Eurovision stage. The excuse that anonymity is essential to uphold impartiality does not suffice.

Stoop to conquer acquired an ironically new undertone this year because of the deeply flawed policy. Playing to the gallery was never so blatant.

Why did we choose to represent our country in such a disappointing manner? The very name of the song, the

habile, these were not enough. We had to embellish the whole kit and caboodle with an electronic backdrop featuring an array of wide-open legs.

From the get-go, this young and talented artist was precluded from owning the song. Rather, it became overshadowed by the stage visuals, robbing it of its essence, soul and spirit. What could have been an excellent production of melody was marred, discarded like crumpled lyric sheets, plummeting to the 17th floor below.

The title of the song was a pathetic attempt to be ‘woke’. Using a homophone like Kant was not as innocuous as it was said to have been. Complaining about it being censored by the BBC was an insult to common sense.

Those involved in the organisation dared to cock a snook at our intelligence, and that of other nations, by claiming this word is widely used and intrinsic to the Maltese language. Such a statement is preposterous. To blatantly ignore its obvious connotations, and profess, hand-on-heart, that the intention wasn’t to provoke controversy or garner attention, is a blatant affront to the viewers’ acumen.

To the PBS executive chairperson, Keith Chetcuti and others who parroted this reasoning, let me ask: How can Serving Kant possibly be deemed suitable for a family-oriented television show watched by millions across the globe?

It’s an insult to decency. I will stick to my sandwich line; the title is downright vulgar. Why did they use a bilingual idiom for a title, anyway?

At the heart of this matter lies accountability. It is high time we have total transparency apropos the annual expenditure on Eurovision. I fully acknowledge its international significance, yet, I cannot comprehend why a cloak of secrecy shrouds the set-up.

The public has a right to know the process of how tenders are awarded for sets, visuals, production, artists, publicity, lobbying and networking efforts and even the countless dangling lanyards and how funds are allocated thereto.

Why is this information so elusive? Surely, it ought not to be too complicated to disclose the bookkeeping and let the public see the breakdown.

Malta’s entry featured a commanding performance. And, so, the question begs itself: Couldn’t the choreographed set have been executed by local dancers rather than foreign ones? Would showcasing local talent have been too much to ask for? ‘Budget constraints’ sounds lame, considering all the other expenses entailed in the whole package.

Local dancers, both as individuals and as troupes, have won prestigious awards abroad, with well-choreographed performances and explosive energy, so the ‘not good enough’ excuse falls by the wayside, too.

The controversy about Malta’s Eurovision entry needs to stop. Year after year, the media is inundated with comments about budgets, participants and performances.

I will stop short of saying that it is a waste of money, for it is not. It’s an immensely important platform for Malta’s promotion, not just the singer and the team. It is the same opportunity that ABBA, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, Olivia Newton-John, Cliff Richard and others have had. If executed properly, it could truly be music to the ears.

Mark Grima

Mark Grima is a broadcaster and entertainment and leisure industry executive.