This week Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – and tens of thousands of their desperate-for-a-silver-lining fans – will be flying to Bilbao to fight it out in the Europa League Final.

The mind boggles!

I mean, why on earth do two English clubs need to travel all the way to Spain to take part in a football match that could easily have been played domestically?

On an environmental level, this sort of stupidity will make the eco-warriors chuck their collective teddies out of the pram. And rightly so. That is one big, messy, and totally unnecessary carbon footprint UEFA is stamping on the planet.

Not just that, but it is also incredibly financially unfair on fans of the two clubs. Travelling to Bilbao is outrageously expensive, as is accommodation when you get there. Primarily because all the airlines and hotels are taking advantage of demand exceeding supply.

Supporters of both United and Spurs are reporting that they can’t get flights for any sort of price that doesn’t make your butt cheeks clench. And they are being asked to fork out extortionate amounts for accommodation where the only stars on offer can be seen through holes in the ceilings.

So, if you’re lucky enough to get match tickets you then need to look at auctioning off a kidney to afford a cramped seat on a plane, followed by a restless night on a mattress smothered in bed bugs.

I’ve said this before and I don’t mind saying it again, UEFA needs to revisit how it allocates its major finals. Instead of pre-deciding the venues well in advance, wait until the finalists are known to pick a stadium.

And don’t give me a sob story about needing time to plan – major games can be put together in a matter of days. The only excuse for the extended lead-in is so UEFA can milk the marketing cow.

To make things logistically logical, have a pool of venues on stand-by. Five locations, say, across the whole of Europe. And then when the final two are confirmed, pick the one that is most convenient for the clubs involved – with less damage to the planet and reduced impact on supporters’ wallets.

It’s a solution so simple, even I could think of it...

Putting the travel nonsense to one side, there is, of course, a game to be played on Wednesday. Normally you would find some sort of differentiator to make you suspect one or the other are favourites.

But this is a totally unique scenario being, as it is, a bottom of the Premier League clash between two awful teams that desperately need victory to save their seasons. And, in Ange Postecoglou’s case, his job.

With so much on the line you would think it would be a cagey affair. But neither team is capable of cagey thanks to their porous defences, so it could be something silly like 7-6.

And that would be a fantastic advert for English football as Europe gets to see first-hand the excitement Premier League teams can conjure up, even when the teams in question are the dregs of the division...

Caring isn’t a bad thing, people

The sight of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis going on the pitch to confront his manager at the end of their match with Leicester City caused uproar.

The consensus among commentators and pundits is that it was an unacceptable and outrageous thing to do. Gary Neville even went as far as to publicly call on Nuno Espirito Santo to consider his position.

In fairness, I can understand everyone being a bit flabbergasted by the scene. While it is not entirely unheard of in overseas leagues where owners play a more prominent role, it’s not something we’re accustomed to in English football.

Brits prefer owners to be more subdued, behind-the-scenes and reserved.

Well, you know what? I don’t have a problem with Marinakis getting shirty with his manager. It shows he cares, that he is passionate about the club and its players.

We all have moments in life where emotions come to the surface

Just to be clear, the owner was not there to berate the manager for the last-minute goal that dented their Champions League hopes. He was there to express his disagreement with the managerial team for not substituting striker Taiwo Awoniyi after he collided with the post.

Awoniyi told the bench he was fit to play on, and they took his word for it, using their last substitution to change a different player, effectively leaving Forest to end of the game with 10 men.

The reality was that Awoniyi was nothing close to okay. In fact, he had to have emergency abdominal surgery after the game, and a second operation last Wednesday.

I am not saying the extent of the injury is what left Marinakis fuming. He didn’t know. He may be rich but he doesn’t have X-ray (or MRI) vision, so there’s no way he could have known how badly Awoniyi was hurt. But he was furious that the people to whom he pays a lot of money to make good judgement calls, collectively made a rubbish one.

Should he have kept his anger inside and waited till he saw the manager in the privacy of the dressing room or boardroom? Possibly. But we all have moments in life where emotions come to the surface.

And I will take an over-impulsive but passionate owner any day of the week if the alternative is a Glazer who sits in the directors’ box not even sure what sport he is watching.

One win a century

Sheffield United made it through to last Saturday’s play-off final in relative comfort with a 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City.

That has set up what should be a pretty decent tie with Sunderland, with the reward on offer of place in the Premier League and all the riches that go with it.

Observers have United down as favourites to win the tie but that is based purely on sporting merit, squad depth, record and form.

It fails to take into consideration one crucial aspect – this is Sheffield United we are talking about, and they never let any of those things get in the way of screwing up the play-offs.

Remarkably this is the tenth time the Blades have taken part in the end-of-season competition and their record up to now is perfect – nine attempts, zero successes.

Could it be tenth time lucky? Who knows! Impossible to say in a one-off, winner-takes-all game like this between the team that finished third and the team that finished fourth.

However, I have decided to take a little solace in the fact that it is about time United won a game at Wembley – the last time they did so was exactly 100 years ago.

Once-a-century shouldn’t be too much to ask the football gods for, should it?

