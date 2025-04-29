Anthony Grech, well known for the popular covers he creates for the Gozo Philatelic Society, of which he is vice president, took the opportunity to produce a special cover – fixing a medal showing the late pope he had acquired at the Vatican. He also used the memorial stamp issued by MaltaPost on the day of the pope’s solemn funeral on April 26.

Grech is building up an exceptional collection in albums with a spread for all Malta stamp issues over these decades, including a page with a design he purposely draws directly on the sheet inspired by the subject or design.

Moreover, on this occasion he also stamped a copy of one of the late pope’s recent autobiographies Hope.

His Holiness had already been featured on a Malta stamp: in celebration of his pontifical visit to our islands, specifically showing Ta’ Pinu.

Numerous popes have already appeared on Malta stamps, not exclusively the more recent ones.

In fact, St Peter and St Pius V are also included, besides John XXIII, John Paul II and Benedict XVI.