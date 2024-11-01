The opening night of the Halloween activities at Esplora was electric. The galleries buzzed with excitement as families and friends gathered, all eager to dive into the enchanting world of Maltese folklore. The flickering lighting inside the Science Centre created an inviting glow, while laughter and chatter filled the air, punctuated by gasps of awe as the Maltese Sorcerer began his spellbinding demonstration.

Costumed visitors, from whimsical witches to terrifying monsters, added to the vibrant scene, fully embracing the spirit of Halloween. It was an evening where science met magic, leaving everyone spellbound and ready for the thrilling experiences that awaited them. Each potion bubbled with mystery, and each demonstration revealed secrets long buried, captivating both young and old alike in this enchanting celebration of Halloween at Esplora, making it a night to remember for all who attended.

Esplora is putting a unique Maltese twist on Halloween.

The Halloween celebrations at Esplora will run from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3. This year, the Interactive Science Centre is putting a unique Maltese twist on the holiday with the theme: Maltese Folklore Tales where the macabre fiends that have haunted the Maltese islands for centuries are resurrected allowing them to linger in the shadows throughout this weekend.

Spooky highlights include meeting is-Saħħar Falzun, encountering Valletta’s vampire, and listening to the eerie tales of Ċensa l-Mewt.

Tickets from www.showshappening.com.