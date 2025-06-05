The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia described Thursday’s verdict as “a step closer to justice” after the people accused of supplying the bomb that killed the journalist were found guilty.

“Today’s verdict convicting Robert Agius and Jamie Vella of complicity in Daphne’s assassination brings us a step closer to justice. We are grateful to everyone who has brought this case to a successful conclusion”.

On Thursday, a jury found Agius, 41, and his associate Vella, 42, guilty of complicity in the car-bomb assassination in October 2017.

Vella was also convicted, along with Adrian Agius, and George Degiorgio of involvement in the murder of Carmel Chircop who was gunned down as he entered a Birkirkara garage in October 2015.

In their statement, the Caruana Galizia family said that while many testified and spoke at the week-long trial, “we will never see or hear Daphne again”.

“All the dreams she had were shattered when she was killed, aged just 53, on October 16, 2017."

Still, eight years after the assassination, “institutional failures that enabled her murder remain unaddressed and unreformed”.

“It is unconscionable that Malta’s law enforcement and justice systems are still putting people’s lives at risk,” the statement said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that while the courts are fulfilling their duties, the government must now shoulder its own responsibility to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated.

He called on the government to take immediate action to implement the recommendations of the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a social media post, he emphasised that the Nationalist Party had already presented a parliamentary motion aimed at ensuring the implementation of the inquiry’s recommendations.

Grech reminded the public that the inquiry had concluded that a culture of impunity fostered under this government contributed to Caruana Galizia’s murder."The government has an obligation to act - and to do so urgently," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the police force and those leading the prosecution efforts for their work in the pursuit of justice.

Grech concluded with a message of solidarity to the families of Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola underlined the length it took for the country to see “some form of justice”.

“Almost 2,800 days after a murder that shocked Malta and Europe, the country has started to see some form of justice. Finally. Too late. Tomorrow, our fight for justice, for the full truth, will continue,” she said.

Rule of law NGO Repubblika praised prosecutors, investigators, the judge and jury "for their hard work in the service of truth".

"We'll continue to insist for full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. We will not rest till all her killers are put away" they said.

Repubblika added that they're thoughts are with the "families of the victims of mafia".

"Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia. They matter more than their killers ever will," Repubblika said.