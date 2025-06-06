The Insurance Association of Malta (IAM) welcomes the recent announcement by the police commissioner in an interview that the Police Force has put forward a legislative proposal to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri that would enable roadside drug testing of drivers.

This long-overdue legal amendment represents a critical step in strengthening enforcement tools and enhancing road safety for all users.

As it currently stands, the law permits roadside breath­alyser tests for alcohol but does not specifically provide for roadside drug testing, even though there is increasing evidence that drug-impaired driving is on the rise.

At a recent conference organised by the Malta Council for Economic and Social De­velop­ment (MCESD), Dr Anna Maria Vella presented alarming statistics on substance use trends. Among her findings were that:

• 29% of surveyed youths aged 16 to 24 admitted to using cannabis in the past year;

• Drug use among Maltese youth has increased by 12% over the last five years; and

• The use of synthetic drugs is becoming more widespread and harder to detect with standard indicators.

These figures underscore the urgent need for updated roadside testing protocols that match today’s risk landscape – not the assumptions of a decade ago.

The IAM has long been saying that this issue must be effectively and urgently tackled, and, therefore, we fully support the police in calling for the necessary legal authority to perform both alcohol and drug screening at the roadside.

It is worth recalling that the IAM had already submitted formal proposals in October 2020 to amend the law and introduce roadside drug testing and strengthen it where it relates to alcohol testing. Regrettably, these proposals were met with what we felt was complete indifference by the authorities, despite growing evidence of drug-related driving offences and fatalities across Europe and in Malta.

The IAM reiterates that failing to act decisively on such crucial safety measures sends the wrong message – not only to enforcement agencies but also to the public.

It undermines efforts to build a safer, more accountable driving culture.

The IAM is happy to note the increased activity in roadside checks by the police. It is therefore essential that the police are now equipped with the necessary legal powers and practical tools – including field testing kits and clear testing protocols – to also detect drug-impaired drivers.

The effectiveness of roadside enforcement depends not only on having committed officers but also on the legal mandate and physical tools required to act swiftly and consistently.

Without credible and regular enforcement, educational efforts will tend to fade over time - Adrian Galea

IAM has also been advocating for the police to be legally empowered to conduct random roadside testing – without requiring prior suspicion – for both alcohol and drug use. Random testing acts as a strong deterrent, as it increases the perceived risk of being caught and removes predictability from enforcement.

Drivers who may otherwise risk driving under the influence are less likely to do so if they understand that any vehicle, at any time, could be subject to a lawful stop and test. This approach has already been adopted in many other EU countries and has been associated with a measurable reduction in road fatalities related to substance impairment.

The police commissioner in the same interview correctly remarked on the importance of driver education and for drivers to show respect for others. The IAM agrees that increased public awareness and educational campaigns play a valuable role, especially among younger and new drivers.

However, as highlighted in the European Commission’s Thematic Report on Traffic Law Enforcement and the European Parliament’s Road Safety Policy Framework 2021-2030, education alone is not sufficient. Both reports stress that: “Education and awareness campaigns are only effective when accompanied by visible and consistent enforcement.”

Therefore, it is very likely that, without credible and regular enforcement, educational efforts will tend to fade over time and fail to bring about meaningful behavioural change.

Insurers want to see a system in place where drivers are genuinely deterred from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This requires both visible enforcement and real consequences. IAM believes that penalty points on driving licences are more effective than fines in changing driver behaviour. While fines may be absorbed as a cost by some, licence points accumulate and pose a real threat to continued driving privileges, which most people depend on for work and daily life.

The message must be clear: if you drink or take drugs and drive, you are likely to be caught – and the consequences will be serious.

The IAM remains fully committed to supporting all initiatives that aim to reduce road risks and save lives.

We urge policymakers to give the police the authority and tools they need to deal with the modern realities of impaired driving, including drug use. Road safety is not a partisan issue – it is a shared national interest.

The time for legislative delay is over. Malta must act now to equip its enforcement framework for the challenges of 2025 and beyond.

Adrian Galea is director general of Insurance Association Malta.