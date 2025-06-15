A more than 47 per cent increase in the number of persons with disabilities in employment during the past six years is not only a major achievement but also a significant breakthrough in the government’s declared goal of constantly addressing societal inclusivity.

In his speech during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the Fondazzjoni Lino Spiteri, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed last week that while in 2019 there were 3,600 employed persons with disabilities, this year the number has gone up to 5,400.

No such accomplishment can be achieved in the blink of an eye but this is certainly the happy result of a steady and strategic policy plan embarked on during the past few years.

It is also a commitment to more openings and initiatives in the ongoing process of social inclusion through dialogue and collaboration with businesses in the creation of accessible and flexible jobs.

The prime minister rightly emphasised that persons with disabilities must not be dismissively perceived as mere aid beneficiaries but truly as active agents of change in a modern and transparent society.

With its announced Headstart Programme, Fondazzjoni Lino Spiteri rightly aims at boosting opportunities through structured learning, individual coaching sessions and on-site work experience.

A veritable head start, recently highlighted by the graduation of 25 persons with disabilities, who completed a course that rewarded them with the ideal skills that will help them access the labour market with confidence and a determination to succeed, while we continue to make sure we provide support to employers who take on skilled and qualified people with disabilities.

It is a proven fact that employers also benefit from employing persons with disabilities as diverse workplaces can have a positive impact on employee performance and productivity.

The increase in the number of inclusive workplaces in both Malta and Gozo, in partnership with the Fondazzjoni’s programme, would go a long way towards offering an equal and unequivocal opportunity to succeed, to learn, to be compensated fairly, to advance in society, thus leading to a better quality of life and the desired attainment of an independent living.

The whole inclusivity process is also part and parcel of the government’s relentless pledge to making further inroads into a stronger, more inclusive Maltese society based on equality, fairness and accessibility.

As the Minister for Home Affairs and Employment, Byron Camilleri explained during the same activity, the implementation of measures established as a result of a thorough public consultation exercise in connection with the Malta Labour Migration Policy, among them the issue of granting work

permits to third-party citizens, will now be strictly carried out in conformity with the established national quota of two per cent employment of persons with disabilities.

Promoting job opportunities for all Maltese citizens will remain a priority, marking a significant and determined approach to the recruitment of third-party employees by first offering Maltese and Gozitan persons with disabilities the timely prospect of finding their just and rightful place in the labour market at both national and community levels. An accepted reality today is that people with disabilities at work are assets and not costs.

We move on in a spirit of innovation based on the prerequisite of sustainability in the disability sector, where progress has been marked and ascertained by a commitment to more achievements.

Since we first ensured that there was evidence-based data with which to work in the process of making the labour market accessible to all, we have never looked back. Nor do we intend to decelerate, in the knowledge that there are still targets to be achieved and challenges to be tackled on the way.

Julia Farrugia is Minister for Inclusion.