The Malta Cross Music Competition held a successful first edition in July under the artistic directorship of Frank Bonnici.

The competition, held in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, was open to musicians with at least five years’ experience in playing any musical instrument.

With only Czech and Maltese contestants participating, the competition took place between July 17 and 20 at The Panorama Hotel in Prague. The Maltese contestants arrived on July 16.

“The stages were ready, the pianos tuned up to high standards and the chairs were ready for the audience,” said Bonnici.

The contestants participated every day in the competition within four categories. In between, judges gave their takes on the performances, styles and skills behind each piece. Guitarists, violinists, percussionists and pianists were performing on stage, some using backing tracks to perform with.

On July 20, the judges (two from Malta and two from the Czech Republic) confirmed the results of the Malta Cross Music Competition.

Pianist Veronika Liskova was declared winner of the Malta Cross Music Competition from Czech Republic; the second prize went to guitarist Reuben Mifsud from Malta; third prize went to pianist Kellyann Spiteri from Malta; and fourth prize went to pianist Christine Muscat from Malta.

Prizes included trophies, certificates, gifts, cash prizes, and air tickets.

“Eight months ago, close to the end of 2023, I came up with the idea of the Malta Cross Music Competition to be held in Prague and discussed the topic with the ambassador of Malta to the Czech Republic, Godfrey Pirotta, about the strategy, design and the plan of the competition,” explained Bonnici.

“The Malta Cross Music Competition has been a success for its first edition and we would like to thank our supporters and sponsors for believing in our project,” he continued.

“We are very happy that, through music and culture, the contestants have shown their show case to improve their knowledge, friendship and courage to enter a competition with fun and prestige.”

The artistic director says he looks forward to the next edition of the Malta Cross Music Competition in Malta in 2025.