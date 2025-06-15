Malta’s escalating property prices necessitate a paradigm shift towards supply-side solutions for sustainable housing affordability. While current price alleviation measures offer crucial immediate support, they address symptoms rather than the root cause.

This analysis proposes a robust, long-term strategy, drawing inspiration from Vienna, Austria’s century-long success in social housing, to significantly augment Malta’s housing stock and moderate prices relative to income.

These supply-focused interventions are intended to synergise with current policies, providing a more enduring resolution to Malta’s persistent housing challenges.

The foundational power of supply: a sustainable trajectory towards affordability

While offering crucial immediate relief, demand-side interventions like first-time buyer incentives or rental subsidies risk inflating prices by increasing purchasing power without a corresponding rise in housing stock.

Conversely, supply-side solutions directly address the imbalance between households and available dwellings.

By substantially expanding the housing stock, Malta can cultivate a more competitive market, organically tempering price inflation and ultimately enhancing accessibility to both homeownership and rental opportunities.

Drawing wisdom from Vienna: A century of social housing excellence

Vienna’s enduring and remarkably successful commitment to social housing provides a compelling model for Malta. For 105 years, commencing in 1920, Vienna has cultivated a system where over 60% of its residents reside in high-quality, subsidised homes, a testament to consistent, long-term investment and strategic land management.

The city allocates approximately €400-€500 million annually to housing construction and rehabilitation, funded partly by a dedicated 1% national income tax (0.5% contribution each from employees and employers), yielding around €250 million annually.

The remaining portion is then mainly financed through the municipal budget. Given that Austrian employee wages and salaries constitute roughly 41-44% of GDP, total expenditure on new housing in Vienna is estimated to be circa 0.85% of its regional GDP.

Detailed implementation framework for Malta

• Dedicated and substantial financial commitment: To emulate Vienna’s enduring success, Malta must establish a robust and dedicated funding mechanism. A 2% increase in VAT from 18% to 20% is proposed. Based on NSO figures, Malta collected €1,464,248,000 in VAT in 2024, and a 2% VAT increment is projected to generate approximately €162.5 million in dedicated revenue for new housing development.

Considering Malta’s estimated 2024 GDP of €20.765 billion, a target of 1.5% of GDP (€311.5 million) is deemed appropriate due to the higher cost of terraced housing compared to typical social housing units. The VAT increase could cover approximately half, with the remainder strategically allocated from the national budget, potentially increasing by around €15 million annually over 10 years. This ring-fenced funding will establish a predictable financial bedrock.

• Marginal impact on overall tax burden: The proposed 1.5% increase in the tax burden represents a modest adjustment, slightly above the 1.2% decrease between 2022 and 2023. NSO data shows the tax burden at 27.1% of GDP in 2023, down from 28.3% in 2022, continuing a downward trend from approximately 34% of GDP in 2007.

Constructing modern, terraced homes, coupled with a fair and inclusive allocation system, would tangibly benefit a broad spectrum of Maltese society

• Strategic national land and housing agency: Malta should establish a dedicated National Land and Housing Agency, potentially tasking the existing Housing Authority and Malita Investments plc, to strategically acquire land for affordable housing, utilising a portion of the dedicated 1.5% of GDP funding for long-term land-use planning.

• Strategic sale proceeds for sustainability: Newly constructed terraced houses could be offered for sale at a price point of 10 times the national minimum wage for minimum wage earners, scaling up to 10 times the national median wage for higher earners. The proceeds would be reinvested into the affordable housing programme, creating a sustainable cycle.

A pragmatic vision: modern terraced homes as the cornerstone

Prioritising the efficient construction of modern terraced houses offers a balance between homeownership aspirations and enhanced affordability.

Augmenting the supply of these dwellings should also exert downward pressure on smaller units like apartments, promoting intergenerational fairness by increasing the availability of a housing type historically attainable for previous generations. Standardised designs can streamline construction and reduce costs.

Fair and inclusive allocation: prioritising need and ensuring broad access

A weighted allocation system is proposed:

• Tiered income-based preference: Prioritising households below specific income thresholds.

• Priority for first-time buyers: Recognising the challenges faced by new entrants.

• Inclusionary ballot for all eligible residents: Allocating a defined percentage (e.g., 20-25%) through a transparent ballot open to all residents meeting minimum residency (e.g., two years) and limited existing property ownership (e.g., maximum two homes) criteria, fostering social cohesion.

Conclusion

Malta faces a critical juncture in addressing persistent house price increases. Embracing a comprehensive, Vienna-inspired supply-side strategy, underpinned by a substantial and dedicated financial commitment (1.5% of GDP, including a strategic VAT adjustment), offers a transformative path towards a more affordable and equitable housing market.

Regrettably, housing policies implemented over the past 22 years have not achieved the desired outcome, with affordability demonstrably declining since at least 2000-2003. This represents a significant portion of Malta’s history as an independent nation (36%), as a republic (43%), since the cessation of its role as a military base (47%), and the entirety of its membership within the EU.

Consequently, the adoption of robust supply-side policies, drawing upon Vienna’s 105 years of expertise as a consistently highly-ranked city for liveability, to significantly increase the housing stock is a logical and necessary step.

Constructing modern, terraced homes, coupled with a fair and inclusive allocation system, will tangibly benefit a broad spectrum of Maltese society, fostering a more secure, equitable and prosperous future.

Josmar Sammut is a chartered financial analyst with a background in statistics.