On July 29, MAPFRE Malta continued an annual tradition by teaming up with Rivareno Gelato to host a fundraiser for NGO Spark 15.

Rivareno Gelato generously provided a fridge full of delicious Italian ice creams. Fifteen MAPFRE employees then volunteered their time and efforts to sell vouchers across the company, which were then exchanged for the ice cream. All proceeds were donated to Spark 15, an NGO committed to empowering young refugees, focusing on helping them integrate into society and build meaningful lives for themselves.

The positive impact this initiative left is driven by MAPFRE’s desire to make a difference and have a meaningful impact on others, giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years.