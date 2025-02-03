Marvic Muscat is exhibiting a number of paintings at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, until February 23. The title of the exhibition is Dviewpoint, as the artist invites everyone to appreciate from his perspective inherited landscapes, scenes, traditions and folklore. In the paintings on display one can admire Maltese landscapes, seascapes and moods of weather, having a timeless message: an uncontaminated way of life.

Paintings on display include A Walk to Mdina, Colourful Gozo, Valletta, Mġarr, The Maltese Archipelago, Kites at San Dimitri, Santa Luċija, Waiting, D View, Għarb, Marsamxett Harbour, Morning Breeze, Tranquility at Comino, Serenity at Lunzjata, Morning Duties, St Paul’s Islands, A Ride around Valletta, Tritoni Fountain, Qbajjar, Nadur Spontaneous Carnival and Bird’s Eye View of the Citadel.

Muscat is a multi-talented artist with an innate drive to express himself in stone-sculpting, painting and design in several mediums, including watercolour, pastels, oils, acrylics and ink. He has exhibited various works in solo exhibitions and collectives. His work is found in private collections, locally and abroad.

The exhibition is open until February 23, Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 9am until noon. Entrance is free.