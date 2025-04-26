Thousands of teenagers from around the world originally planned to travel to Rome this weekend to celebrate the Jubilee of Teenagers. However, the sudden death of Pope Francis on Monday dramatically altered their plans.

Many youths had intended to witness the canonisation of Carlo Acutis, who would have become the first millennial saint. But according to Catholic Church law, canonisations require the involvement of a living pope. Despite this setback, the young pilgrims decided to make the best of their journey and participate in an historic moment: the funeral of a pontiff.

Among them were members of Impact, a youth group from San Bastjan parish in Ħal Qormi, who adapted their programme to include the funeral.

Members of the Impact youth group from San Bastjan parish in Qormi together with Fr Chris Bugeja in Rome. Photo: Emma Borg

“We originally came for Acutis but then things unfortunately changed. We are all agreed this is a unique experience and not something you can do every day,” said the group’s organiser, 27-year-old Christabel Debono.

Meanwhile, friends Rhianna Zammit and Therese Buttigieg, both 13, shared that while they were initially nervous about the crowds, they ultimately felt grateful to experience the historic event and to meet other teenagers from around the world. Some 400,000 mourners are estimated to have attended the funeral.

As Times of Malta met the Impact team, they were welcomed by a familiar face: Fr Chris Bugeja. Fr Bugeja, who serves at the parish of Ħad-Dingli and is chaplain at Our Lady Immaculate and De La Salle College sixth form, had organised another school group for the pilgrimage.

Fr Chris Bugeja in Rome on Saturday. Photo: Emma Borg

“I hope this experience will rekindle the flame of hope in their hearts,” Fr Bugeja said.

He explained that most saints spread hope but often lived centuries ago, while Acutis was someone the teens could directly relate to. “Saints like these help rekindle hope in society, especially when he was so young and going through such challenging times.”

Fr Bugeja also reflected on Pope Francis’s legacy of positivity. “If Pope Francis did not give the world hope, well, I don’t know what he could have done,” he said.

He noted how the pontiff constantly spoke about hope, even in a world where news often feels overwhelmingly negative. “Pope Francis used to smile a lot and you can’t be a good Catholic if you can’t smile. He mentioned it a lot. Smiling is an act of hope and charity,” he added, highlighting that smiling costs nothing and tends to multiply among people.

While the morning ceremonies carried a sombre tone, by the afternoon, St Peter’s Square had transformed into a more festive environment. Teenagers, many dressed in bright green and waving flags, filled the square, bringing colour and life back to the city.

Among the crowds were 80 boys from SDC Teens Jubilee, proudly waving the Maltese flag. “This was my second funeral. I came to the funeral of John Paul II,” said one of the youth group leaders, Ivan Farrugia. “It was so impressive seeing so many people. I think he had more fans than any musician in the world.”

Ivan pointed out that despite perceptions that young people are leaving the Church, the sheer number of teenagers present was proof that many were still deeply committed to their faith.

He explained that their group was staying in humble lodgings run by the Salesians, stripped of luxury. “People say that many are leaving the Church, but today proved that there are lots of youths still invested in the Church and are willing to sacrifice.”

One boy, Joaquin Darmanin, 14, said he was learning about sacrifice firsthand, even enduring cold showers during their stay. “Carlo Acutis is my role model,” he said. “He was a boy like us and lived like us.”

Another organiser, Neil Aquilina from Żurrieq, described the experience as "very emotional." Aquilina, who had met Pope Francis twice in 2016 and 2019, said: “This experience almost brings tears to my eyes, I admired him so much and his teaching had such an impact on me and my life.”

Thirteen-year-old Ian Zammit said it was the first time he had ever left Malta and felt especially lucky that it was for such a significant and positive experience.

Some of the students from St Joseph School, Sliema, who are in Rome for the Jubilee of Teenagers. Photo: Emma Borg

A group of 10 girls from St Joseph’s School in Sliema, all aged between 13 and 14, also attended both the jubilee celebrations and the funeral. Rosa Vella, one of the students, described the experience as “something really cool, amazing and I felt something really special. This was my first time at a funeral.”

Despite the sadness surrounding the event, the teenagers’ presence in Rome reflected a strong spirit of hope and joy, exactly the legacy Pope Francis himself had championed throughout his life.