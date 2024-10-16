The third edition of Customer Experience Week across Bank of Valletta has drawn to a close. It was a week jam-packed with inspiring events, insightful discussions, and a renewed commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything happening across the organisation. The week was a resounding success, driven by the enthusiastic participation of the bank’s employees.

The week’s activities kicked off with the much-anticipated and first ever CX Conference on October 3, which gathered industry leaders, innovators, and experts to share insights on enhancing customer experience. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including personalisation, customer engagement, and the role of technology in CX. The conference served as a platform for exploring new strategies and best practices to elevate the customer journey.

Throughout the week, non-customer-facing employees took part in the Frontline Experience, shadowing frontline colleagues and interacting directly with customers. This immersive initiative fostered empathy and provided a valuable perspective on customer needs and the challenges of daily operations, reinforcing everyone’s commitment to improving customer service across all levels of the organisation.

Members of the bank’s executive committee also joined the ranks at several frontline areas including branches, investment and business centres, customer resolutions team, business generation and sales, and trade finance centre. In addition, they buddied with customer service centre agents, in a bid to better understand the challenges encountered by customers and opportunities present in these roles. This initiative helped strengthen leadership’s connection to the frontlines and emphasised the importance of a customer-centric culture across the bank.

Adding an element of fun and learning, the CX Quiz tested employees' knowledge of customer experience principles and best practices. Prime Crew from the Data Intelligence Hub emerged as overall winners, followed by the Risk Takers from the bank’s Risk Function, and the bank’s Customer Service Centre Call Stars in third place. This year, the bank’s CX Team also took to the streets, engaging with customers to ask about their expectations and experiences when receiving a service. These insights will help guide the bank’s future strategies and efforts to meet and exceed customer needs.

Reflecting on the bank’s CX Week 2024, Acting Chief Customer Experience Officer Theodoros Papadopoulos explained: “Customer Experience Week is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything we do. It's an opportunity to recognise the dedication of our teams, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional experiences and create lasting value for our customers. Together, we’re not just building a better bank—we’re building deeper, more meaningful connections with the people we serve.”

CEO Kenneth Farrugia expressed his appreciation towards the bank’s employees, stating, “CX Week 2024 has exemplified our dedication to customer experience excellence, solidifying our ambition to remain the Bank of Choice for our customers. The enthusiasm, passion, and commitment demonstrated by our employees throughout our journey towards customer excellence, particularly this week, have strengthened our resolve to keep our customers at the core of everything we do.”