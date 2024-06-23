A group of 16 students and three teachers from Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria, visited the vocational school, Rosa Parks, in Thionville, France, for a week to take part in educational and cultural activities as part of an Erasmusplus project called ‘An exchange of cultural vibes’.

The students in front of Rosa Parks School.

Prior to the visit, four French students from the vocational school had undertaken a work experience in the hospitality sector in Gozo.

During the first two days of the visit, the Maltese students gained insights into the French education system and, together with the French students, took part in a badminton sports tournament, enjoyed meals together, went on excursions and took part in a laser tag activity.

The Gozitan students in the gym at Rosa Parks School with their French Erasmus peers. The Gozitan students with and French friends enjoying a game of laser tag.

On the third day, the focus turned towards exploring the cultural backgrounds and traditions of both the Maltese and French students. Each group took turns sharing insights into their cultural heritage, including typical cuisine, attire and music.

To facilitate this exchange, the Maltese students created four PowerPoint presentations focusing on Maltese feasts, traditional foods, customs and historical landmarks.

The group of the Gozitan Erasmus students together with the French students from Rosa Parks School after presenting informative presentations about Malta and tasting local traditional food.

Following these presentations, the French students had the opportunity to taste various traditional Maltese snacks, desserts and beverages while engaging in conversations and sharing their own cultural traditions.

In the subsequent days, the Maltese and French students split into four groups, engaged in various other activities including logo-making, podcast creation, an escape game and a retail experience, and had the opportunity to experience virtual reality.

During their stay in France, the Maltese students also visited landmarks and attractions in Nancy, Metz and Luxembourg.

The project provided those involved in it not only ample learning opportunities, valuable practical insights, cultural exchanges and better understanding between the two institutions but also indelible memories and bonds of friendships between the participants.