Sylvia Pace has seen an increase in lonely people attending the annual Christmas Day lunch organised by Caritas for those in need - where she has been volunteering for nine years.

“Nine years ago, when I first volunteered, most people who attended could not afford food. But things have changed. Now there are more and more people who come because they are lonely,” said Sylvia who will be helping out again during the 10th edition of the meal which will be held at the Archbishop's Curia.

“The first time I volunteered I wanted to see what it was all about and help. But now it would not be Christmas without it. The atmosphere is lovely. It’s genuine Christmas joy,” she said.

Sylvia Pace

Francesca Abela has been helping ever since the first edition. “Helping and giving, especially at this time of year, is so rewarding,” she said as she encouraged people who will be alone on Christmas day to reach out and attend.

Last year about 500 people turned up for the lunch – during which the large corridors of the Curia were transformed into a massive dining hall.

Francesca Abela

A year of hope

Josef Pace, the psycho-social services coordinator at Caritas, said this year there would also be a Caritas representative on each table to take the contact details of anyone vulnerable who wants to be followed up during the year.

“This is the year of hope,” he said.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt said there were many people who were suffering from loneliness. A 2022 survey carried out by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing showed that loneliness remained a major social issue in the community, with 55 per cent of Maltese saying they feel alone.

“One woman who attended the lunch last year told me: ‘Eating a piece of bread with you is better than eating a turkey alone’. A former inmate who volunteered to help also told me he was touched to be told ‘thank you’ when he was serving food to people,” he said.

He added that, when it came to volunteers, the lunch was oversubscribed. “Some of our volunteers came as guests in previous years and then returned as volunteers,” he said.

The food will again be provided by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and cooked and served by an army of volunteers, including chefs from the President's palace. Also involved will be the St Peter’s Foundation.

Episcopal Vicar Martin Micallef said the Christmas Day lunch was “a tangible expression of love”. “It is a message that the Church welcomes everyone and has place for everyone.”

Those wishing to attend may phone on 7955 5915.