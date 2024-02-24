Abarth has revealed the first look at its new 600e – a sporty electric crossover that will be the firm’s most powerful car ever.

Based on the Fiat 600e, which will shortly arrive in the UK, the Abarth version gets a range of changes to enhance the performance and styling of this electric crossover.

The first-look image shows a far more aggressive presence than the standard Fiat, with more aggressive-looking bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels and a large rear spoiler. The launch colour Hypnotic Purple also helps this EV to stand out.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com