Robert Abela on Sunday urged Labour Party supporters to turn up at the polling booths in June, claiming the “establishment” wants to take advantage of voter apathy and take power away from the people.

In two weeks' time, Malta will vote for its representatives in the European Parliament and local councillors. But the elections mean more than that, Abela insisted.

“June 8 is not a normal day. The full force of the establishment wants June 8 to be the beginning of the end of all we hold dear. They want to divide team Malta and to end project Malta Flimkien." That was the PL campaign slogan in the general election.

“Will you let them ride on apathy and take power from your hands?” Abela asked a roaring crowd.

The prime minister also called on the crowd to convince their friends and family to vote for the PL.

“Will you let your friends, your children, stay at home and, as a result, help the establishment?"

The Labour Party has focused its campaign on getting out the vote. At least three of the PL's television spots directly ask citizens to vote. One ad says: “If you don’t vote you will let these people vote for you”, accompanied by the voice of PN MEP David Casa.

A series of billboards that popped up across Malta's busiest streets also focused on convincing people to vote.

Thousands attended the PL’s mass rally in Qormi on Sunday. Supporters filled a marquee set up for the occasion with many standing outside the tent.

Some climbed onto the communal terrace of a large apartment block to get a better view.

After greeting the crowd, Abela recalled his achievements since taking over as prime minister in 2020.

Abela said he had brought back political calm after a tense end to 2019, and then steered the ship through the COVID-19 pandemic.

And when war came to Europe, the government carried the economic burden instead of passing it on to the people, he said.

The government also implemented reforms that took Malta out of the FATF greylist in record time.

“And in a time of challenges, where countries around us have adopted a policy of austerity, I told you to trust me, and we are the best economy in Europe."

“If you want to continue down this road, not to stop halfway, I need your vote on June 8, This is how to continue our path of success. What we’ve achieved so far is only the beginning,” Abela said, as the crowd chanted, “Robert, Robert”.

“If you trust me again, I give you my word to achieve so much more”.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli, who spoke before Abela, said the PN was incapable of presenting itself as an alternative government.

"Their only tool is to encourage people to give up," she said, adding that the Labour Party instead encourages hope.