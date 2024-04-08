Abortion is too important a topic to be decided by a majority or minority of votes, the prime minister said on Monday as he called for a "mature" discussion about the contentious issue before any talk of a referendum about it.

"I don't think this is something that should be a matter of a majority or minority of votes. We're talking about people's lives here.

"On the one hand, you have the rights of the unborn child, on the other those of the mothers-to-be. Let's not politicise this subject for political gain,” he said.

Abela said talk about abortion should keep clear of politics and called for a "serious discussion" about the matter – something he said Malta has not yet had.

Robert Abela speaking about abortion. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Having a referendum before that discussion took place would just prejudice that important process, he said.

He was speaking after being asked about President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s suggestion about holding an abortion referendum.

The President said that while she personally was opposed to abortion, a referendum would be the "fairest" way of settling the issue.

Malta has the EU’s strictest anti-abortion laws and only legislated to permit abortions when a mother’s life is in “immediate danger” or if her health is in “grave jeopardy that may lead to death” last year.

President Spiteri Debono speaking about abortion. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Speaking on Monday, Abela said that he was disappointed with the way in which discussion about that reform panned out. All sides could have done better, he said, including the government.

"The government could have done a much better job in discussions held at the time regarding Bill 28, maybe we should have held a public consultation before pushing the bill," he said.

Any future discussion about abortion should not repeat those mistakes, he said.

Abela said that all too often, people seemed intent on shying away from discussing the issue.

"We all know the realities happening. There are many abortions taking place in our country, but many decide to sweep this discussion under the carpet, maybe because they are uncomfortable, but in life you need to do what is uncomfortable also."

He also called for society to have discussions on other important topics, such as prostitution and drug problems.

"These are not themes you simply discuss and decide on the majority of votes, these are important themes that affect a person and their lives."