Malta tenpin bowling great Sue Abela collected another remarkable result in her distinguished career when she won the European Seniors Bowling tournament in Deurne, Belgium last weekend.

Abela showed all her mental resilience to lay down a real statement that she will be a force to be reckoned with in the International Seniors Bowling Tour this year.

The Maltese veteran bowler was on form right from the first game as she managed to build a commanding lead after the opening six games in the qualifying session to amass a total of 1,387 pins.

