Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday greeted four Palestinian children who were brought to Malta from Gaza for medical treatment last week, accompanied by relatives.

The meeting was held at the offices of the Refugee Welfare Agency in Ħal Far.

The prime minister meets Palestinian children from to Malta after being injured in Gaza. (DOI)

Abela told the relatives that Malta was working consistently for peace and he expressed solidarity with all victims of war. He also reiterated Malta's support for a two-state solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

Lydia Abela handed out presents donated by Maltese children in the ‘Rigal bi Mħabba’ campaign held during Christmas.