Robert Abela confirmed on Wednesday that he still hopes to nominate Chris Fearne to serve as European Commissioner if he can clear his name in court within two weeks.

The former deputy prime minister resigned two months ago when he was charged with fraud in connection with the Vitals hospitals deal. While strenuously denying the charges, he also asked the prime minister to drop plans to nominate him to the European Commission. Fearne says he was left in the dark about government negotiations with Vitals and Steward and he had subsequently resisted Steward attempts to amend the concession until contract conditions were observed.

Robert Abela was asked on Wednesday whether he would consider Feanre once more if he was cleared by the courts.

“I absolutely do not exclude that. Actually, it is a possibility and one of the likeliest probabilities,” Abela said.

“I will wait until July 24 to have a clear picture of the facts."

The prime minister speaking on Wednesday.

July 24 is the day when a magistrate will decide whether there is enough prima facie evidence for the criminal case to proceed to trial.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta revealed that Fearne was the main target of a well-financed smear campaign bankrolled by Steward Health Care, the company that took over the hospitals concession from Vitals when Fearne was health minister.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Abela said a Nationalist Party court case against Fearne was worse.

He was referring to a case PN leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia instituted late last year calling on the State Advocate to recover funds defrauded through the hospitals deal.

RELATED STORIES Fact-check: Did PN open a court case against Chris Fearne?

“There is no comparison between the smear campaign and the PN court case,” Abela said. “There is no comparison between the cruelty of the PN case and the attack revealed in the last few days.”

He said the PN were suing him (the prime minister) and Fearne personally for €400 million.

If the PN wins that case, the State Advocate would be bound to take Fearne to court and seize all his wealth, Abela said.

One attack is coming from a hidden hand, but the PN’s “cruel” attack is a full-frontal assault on Fearne, Abela added.

Asked if he thought the smear campaign against the former prime minister was coming from a government official of the time, Abela said: “I don’t speak about speculation, only facts.”