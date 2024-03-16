Robert Abela has pledged to work to end a system that allows cabinet to secretly decide the benefit package for former prime ministers when they leave office.

The prime minister said he agreed with a suggestion by parliament’s standards commissioner that exit packages should be codified in law rather than set by cabinet.

Abela speaks about the commissioner's recommendation outside parliament. Video: Daniel Ellul

“We will do everything to implement it, but what I can say is that I’m focused on leading the country not my exit package,” he told Times of Malta.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Abela’s predecessor, Joseph Muscat received three substantial benefits that his predecessors were not entitled to when he resigned under a cloud in 2020.

The benefits and the new rule were decided behind closed doors during cabinet meetings

In his report, Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi said exit packages given to prime ministers and ministers should be regularised through legislation instead of “cabinet decisions which nobody has access to”.

Asked if there should be a law that determines the exit packages of prime ministers, Abela said it was a suggestion “that I believe should be implemented”.

The standards commissioner report published on Wednesday showed that Muscat was given the use of a government-owned office, a second official car and a lump sum of €120,000.

He was able to double a €60,000 payment in secret by renouncing a transitional allowance that he would not have been entitled to anyway, because his personal income was more than its value.

RELATED STORIES Repubblika: Why Abela can and should act over Joseph Muscat's perks

The benefits and the new rule were decided behind closed doors during cabinet meetings, which are not public.

The rules entitling Muscat to a new set of benefits were all introduced in 2018 and 2019, meaning that Muscat’s predecessor, Lawrence Gonzi did not receive them.

Muscat is also entitled to a chauffeur, another official car, a personal assistant, a computer with printer and scanner, an annual €2,330 phone allowance and copies of the government gazette.

The report also concluded that Abela could not be held responsible for the terms of Muscat’s exit package, as the deal was made before Abela assumed office.