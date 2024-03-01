Prime Minister Robert Abela took a Grand Harbour ferry ride to tour various infrastructural projects in Cottonera on Friday, as he urged local councils, state entities and corporations to work more closely together.

Abela visited fortification restoration works in Senglea and then headed to Vittoriosa, where two new bridges – one for vehicles and the other for pedestrians - are being installed beneath Fort St Angelo.

There, the prime minister also met with members of the Birgu Regatta Club, which obtained state assistance to move to a new premises.

Robert Abela spent the day in Cottonera. Video: DOI

Having visited a new active ageing centre in Cospicua, Abela then proceeded to Kalkara, where works on a promenade and square regeneration project are in their final stages.

“These regeneration projects are preserving Cottonera’s characteristics,” Abela said at an event held at a Capuchin convent in the town that was recently restored.

He also praised local NGOs for their work and said the government was committed to helping them. Councillors played a key role in all this, he said.

“We need your experience, because you are the ones who best know your communities, Abela told mayors present.

The prime minister was accompanied by several members of cabinet, including minister Miriam Dalli and Chris Bonett and parliamentary secretaries Malcolm Paul Agius Galea and Omar Farrugia.