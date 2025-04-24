An aborted attempt by APS to buy HSBC Malta is expected to have cost the bank “just under €2 million" in expenses.

Speaking during a market briefing, APS CEO Marcel Cassar said the bank had an “army” of staff and advisors from different parts of the world working on the bid, which came at a cost.

“There was a hike in professional advisory fees, when you carry out an exercise like that in a serious and professional way, it comes at a price,” Cassar said.

Cassar said the expected €2 million in expenses linked to the bid should be seen as an investment, rather than a sunk cost. The APS CEO said the bank and a good cross-section of its staff had learnt from the process, and it was a good investment for the future.

APS announced its sudden withdrawal from the acquisition process last Thursday, citing “confidential information” external to the due diligence process.

Cassar said APS had acted with a sense of urgency upon receiving this information, the contents of which he refused to disclose in reply to questions by Times of Malta.

The APS CEO said the information received was “200% credible” and the sources were beyond doubt.

He said the bank had also independently verified the information “in the most authoritative way possible.”

This all happened between Wednesday evening and the following day, when APS formally announced it was withdrawing its bid, Cassar said.

“On Thursday, our board met twice within a few hours. Our advisors were involved. A lot of effort, thought and analysis was put into what decision should be taken. The decision was to immediately withdraw, without a second to lose,” Cassar said.

The APS CEO also said he wanted to clarify certain “rumours and speculation” about why the bank withdrew its bid.

On “rumours” that APS was unable to afford the bid, Cassar said the bank had put together a €800 million war chest in cash and liquidity.

He said the second rumour was that the due diligence process was beyond the bank’s competence.

Cassar said the due diligence process was at a very advanced stage, and no surprises had been encountered.

He also refuted claims that the bank’s majority shareholder, namely the church, did not endorse the HSBC bid.

Finally, Cassar said APS was lining up a transaction that would have seen reputable names investing in the bank and Malta. While that opportunity has been missed, Cassar said the bank will not stop looking at other strategic opportunities.

Asked if another attempt to buy HSBC was possible, Cassar said that while one should never close doors, at this point the HSBC is a closed chapter.