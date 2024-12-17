Whether we like it or not, Gozo is on the periphery – a small island cut off from the centre of power. This, however, does not – and should not – mean that its environment, its heritage, its very way of life should be placed at the lower end of the political agenda.

In order to ensure that this does not happen we need men and women who are dedicated to the welfare of our community; people whom we can choose to represent and fight for us in the national arena. Courage, honesty and determination are key factors that will ensure that our island enjoys the respect it is due, and its people the dignity that is their right.

Unfortunately, this has not always been the case. The much used and abused term ‘sustainability’ has been converted into the bane of the island. The present government is hostage to the construction industry, and the result, insofar as Gozo is concerned, has been an unrelenting encroachment on virgin land. Rampant construction is the order of the day.

Quaint seaside resorts – Marsalforn and Xlendi are the prime examples – have been converted into building sites.

To add insult to injury, the infrastructure of the island is crumbling. Vaunting its construction or repair of thousands of streets and roads in Malta, the Labour government has admitted that it does not care about Gozo: not one road out of the thousands that were built was laid out or properly repaired in Gozo.

One other problem concerning our island is communication. Gozo needs a sustainable, efficient link with Malta, certainly not a 40-year-old ship that hardly passes muster.

Gozo Channel Company Ltd needs to get its act together to ensure that proper standards are upheld, that the service is efficient without being a constant burden on the public coffers. Unfortunately, we know only too well that the measures and policies adopted care more for private interests than the public good.

Genuine care for the solution of Gozo’s problems – and the ones mentioned here are only the tip of an iceberg – requires young, determined, honest women and men who are willing to dedicate themselves to the welfare of our island. I am proud to put myself forward under the banner of the Nationalist Party, in an endeavour to bring about change.

It is for this reason that I intend to stand as a candidate for the PN at the next general election. I believe that only this party can genuinely bring about the change that will restore dignity to the Gozitans and benefit the island.

The PN has always been at the forefront of giving Gozo what it deserves.

In the coming weeks and months, I propose to meet and to discuss with as many Gozitans as possible.

I want to ensure that together we will promote and fight for both the general as well as the particular needs of each and every Gozitan.

My priority will remain tackling the major issues that are keeping our island and our people back.

However, we must not neglect the small, everyday problems that each and every one of us faces every day. I am fully aware that the problems facing Gozo cannot be solved by mere words.

Nor is it possible for one single candidate to bring about real change. Nevertheless, I can only make one promise: I will do my best so that the voice of Gozo and of the Gozitans will be heard at the highest level of government.

Gozo has a rich heritage; it has the potential to be the showcase of the Maltese islands. But this should not be mere propaganda. In order to ensure benefits for the island and its people we need to look to the political party that sincerely wants the best for us.

This is the Nationalist Party, the party to which I proudly belong and in which I will strive to represent the Gozitans in the forthcoming general election.

I ask that you have faith in me, in my youth, in my enthusiasm, in my love for the island of my birth.

Beppe Galea is a PN election candidate for Gozo.