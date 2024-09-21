Academic and Maltese literary critic Charles Briffa has died aged 73, the Akkademja tal-Malti said on Saturday.

Briffa, a professor at the University of Malta, was widely respected for his contributions to the Maltese language and national literature.

He was a Member of the National Order of Merit, having been bestowed that honour in 2020.

His publications touched on a range of topics, from dictionaries to studies on cultural linguistics.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici called Briffa "one of our best".

"Prof. Charles Briffa's legacy will last forever in his seminal works of literature, language, and linguistics. He was also a pillar of the educational sector," Bonnici said as he offered Briffa's relatives his condolences.

“He played a great role in honing the art of literary criticism among us,” academic and former minister Evarist Bartolo said as he paid his respects.

Muża Karkariza, a Birkirkara-focused literary group that Briffa played an active role in, was also among the first to pay tribute.

Born in 1951, Briffa the Liceo and went on to study at the Royal University of Malta (today the University of Malta) and Oklahoma State University in the USA, obtaining degrees in English and a postgraduate diploma in Arabic.

He began teaching at Stella Maris College, kickstarting a teaching career that would take him into classrooms of all levels, teaching English, Maltese, Arabic and Systems of Knowledge.

In 1996, he completed his PhD in Maltese, focusing on the rhythmic patterns of Maltese literature.

Briffa lectured at the university at both undergraduate and postgraduate level and also contributed to the university’s radio station, co-hosting several shows focused on the Maltese language and its history.

He was a member of the Akkademja tal-Malti and served on its editorial board. In 2000, he was appointed the academy’s president, a role he filled for four years.