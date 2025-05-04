The Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health (ACAMH) Malta is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a two-day mental health conference tomorrow and on Tuesday.

Founded in 2015, ACAMH was the first international branch of ACAMH UK, established through the vision of Nigel Camilleri, following a suggestion by his UK colleague, Mark Lovell. Both were active members of the North East branch of ACAMH UK under the presidency of Ann Le Couteur, a renowned child psychiatrist and author of the Autism Diagnostic Interview (ADI).

Inspired by her mentorship and global leadership, ACAMH Malta set out to create a platform for high-quality education, collaboration and change in child and adolescent mental health care.

The first ACAMH Malta event was a live stream of the Jack Tizard ADHD Conference, hosted at Mater Dei Hospital. The event sold out immediately, with attendees even watching from the corridors.

In 2016, the organisation hosted its first major in-person conference, drawing over 200 professionals. Since then, ACAMH Malta has delivered specialised training and high-impact events on topics such as autism, ADHD, eating disorders and behavioural challenges.

Under the leadership of its former president, Andrea Saliba, the Malta branch played a key role in supporting the creation of other ACAMH international branches in countries such as India and Egypt.

Now under the dynamic presidency of Rosemarie Sacco, and with the support of Enemed, ACAMH Malta is expanding its reach through a national campaign to improve mental health awareness, mental health literacy and training of professionals, police and correctional officers in mental disorders. The campaign includes awareness-building for youth and families, communication training for school and correctional staff and professional workshops.

The upcoming two-day anniversary conference will be held at Villa Arrigo, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.