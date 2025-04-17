NGOs and the government agency that assesses trafficking victims have “extremely limited access” to the detention centre where undocumented foreigners are kept before being deported, Neil Falzon has said.

Falzon, the head of human rights NGO Aditus, told parliament that trafficking victims could be returned to their country as a result and potentially face being trafficked again.

“Access to detention centres is extremely limited. We can only meet our clients, and if the police, during searches and raids in massage parlours, restaurants, bars or in the street, arrest a group of people and take them to the Safi detention centre, there’s no way for us to know,” he said.

What’s more, the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), responsible for assessing whether one is a trafficking victim or not, does not get involved when irregular migrants are picked off the street, Falzon noted when addressing parliament’s social affairs committee.

“AWAS can assess if someone may be a victim of trafficking only when a [migrant] boat arrives. They do not do such assessments in detention centres.”

In reply to questions by Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg, Falzon specified that access to the detention centre has been heavily curtailed over the years. It has steadily got worse since 2019.

“Until a few years ago, we had relatively open access to the detention centre. We could enter, speak with people and hold information sessions, but our access has become limited.”

Now, Falzon said, only lawyers are allowed in the detention centre and only to meet specific clients.

There are organisations that have social workers and priests who can help those in detention centres in other ways, but they are no longer allowed access, he said.

Malta Gay Rights Movement members, for example, cannot enter, even though LGBTI+ individuals have repeatedly asked for help, he observed.

The social affairs committee was discussing the US government’s 2024 report on Malta’s human trafficking situation.

That report said: “The Government of Malta does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.”

Falzon listed ways Malta can improve its fight against human trafficking.

He said a cross-disciplinary team is needed to identify victims of trafficking, one that includes other entities besides the police.

“Of course, you need the police because they investigate, but you also need people with other training, such as social workers and psychologists, to come up with a care plan for victims.”

He said potential victims being assessed need to be given assistance, including financial help, shelter and protection from traffickers.

“Once the police give someone victim-of-trafficking status, they can apply to be given a residence permit by Identità. They can stay in Malta, but the problem is that neither the law nor policy lays down what that residency permit means, whether they can work, send their children to school or receive social support.”

Victims should not only be allowed to live in Malta but need to be able to live independently. Those considered to be victims should be able to bring their family to Malta, he said.

Some trafficking victims are unable to return home because they would either end up in the same circumstances that led them to be trafficked or could be shunned by their communities, especially in cases of human trafficking for sex, Falzon pointed out.

“Sometimes, trafficking victims could be eligible as refugees after they were trafficked,” he said.

The residence permit given to victims should be three years instead of one year, he proposed.