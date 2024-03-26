Italy’s football federation (FIGC) on Tuesday dropped a probe into alleged racist comments made by Inter Milan’s Italian international Francesco Acerbi to Napoli’s Brazilian defender Juan Jesus due to lack of evidence.

Jesus had initially played down the incident following Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan earlier this month saying “what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch” after accepting Acerbi’s on-field apology for unspecified insults.

The FIGC said that “considering that the minimum level of reasonable certainty as to the discriminatory content of the offense committed has not been reached, it was decided not to apply the sanctions”.

Acerbi, 32, faced a possible 10-match suspension which would end his season with Inter and could have ruled him out of the Euros which start on June 14.

