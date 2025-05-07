Urgent and coordinated national action is needed to confront Malta’s growing drug abuse crisis, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said on Wednesday.

It said the effects of drug abuse go far beyond health and safety—undermining social values, distorting fair business competition, and threatening Malta’s global reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

“We’re not here to point fingers—we’re here to speak honestly. Drug abuse is not a lifestyle or a right. It is a crime that tears apart families, damages communities, and jeopardises businesses. We must stay true to our values and build a culture rooted in prevention, not just rehabilitation,” MHRA President Tony Zahra said.

He underlined the need for a zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crime, stressing not only the deep harm it causes to individuals and society, but also the unfair advantages gained by those profiting from illegal activity—at the expense of law-abiding businesses.

The association said a shared sense of urgency emerged during a recent meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

"The situation is becoming increasingly serious, and greater coordination, enforcement, and public education are essential," it stressed.