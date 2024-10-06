Activists, on Sunday demanded a ceasefire in the Middle East and a stop to "Zionist terror" one year since Israel began its bombing and invasion of Gaza.

The Israeli action followed a deadly surprise attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on a number of villages in Southern Israel which saw 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, killed, and some 200 taken hostage.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says at least 41,870 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli retribution.

The demonstration in Valletta on Sunday. Joanna Jebaili, a Lebanese woman, addressing the crowd. Video Matthew Mirabelli.

"Aren't 45,000 Palestinians killed enough to say enough is enough?" Palestinian ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania told the hundreds who gathered for a protest in Valletta.

He said that the international community has failed the 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza by not taking decisive action.

"We call on humanity to stop this genocide," Hanania said.

"Because no one is stopping them, their (Israel) war crimes are becoming crazier and crazier."

He said young Palestinians know nothing but a life of war.

"They are born in the rubble, and they are raised in the rubble".

The protest was organised by the Palestinian embassy and several NGOs led by Graffitti. Some of those taking part carried Palestinian and Lebanese flags and placards reading "End the genocide" and "Free Palestine".

A Palestinian flag and shoes representing Palestinian victims, seen on the stairs alongside the parliament building in Valletta.

They marched behind a banner that read "Stop Zionist Terror" and chanted "No more killing children", "Hands off Lebanon," and "Israel is a terrorist state".

The protest wound its way along Merchants Street and Republic Street.

The stairs alongside the parliament building featured a giant Palestinian flag and many pairs of shoes to represent the dead.

Joanna Jebaili, a Lebanese woman, also addressed the crowd.

"I never thought I would know what being a Palestinian felt like, but that day has come," Jebaili said with reference to current Israeli bombing of the south of her country.

Thousands of people had been killed in Lebanon, many of them children, she said.

1.2 million have been forced to leave their homes.

A Lebanese flag waved during the protest over Israeli attacks on Gaza and south Lebanon. (Matthew Mirabelli)

Andre Callus, representing Graffitti, said the Maltese government had not done enough for Palestine.

Last year, Malta was making strong statements about the war. "But increasingly, the government's statements have become vague, and we cannot afford to be vague in the face of genocide," he said.

"A symbolic action which can easily be done is to recognise the Palestinian state," Callus said.

"Why haven't we recognised Palestine? Is another country telling us what to do?" he asked with reference to the US. (The government has denied that that is the case).

He also insisted that the government should not allow any arms shipments that are heading to Israel pass through Maltese territory.