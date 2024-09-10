Activists gathered in protest outside the Safi Detention Center on Tuesday evening, demanding the immediate of five Ethiopians who were told they were going to be deported back to Ethiopia.

Members of the Ethiopian community sounded the alarm last month when five people, who up until that point were living and working legally in Malta, were detained and told that their refugee status had been rejected.

On Tuesday a group of activists, including employers and community members, held a protest in front of the detention centre demanding their release and calling on the authorities to create a pathway for people who have been living and working in Malta for many years to be able to regularise their immigration status.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a statement, Moviment Graffitti said that the five had built their lives in Malta for the past twenty years, working legally, paying taxes and supporting the growth of the economy.

"They developed a network of friends, family, and colleagues and are a valuable part of our social fabric. They currently face the prospect of being forcibly deported to Ethiopia, a country they have long left behind, where they face the risk of persecution," they said.

Government raids on private homes that steal away people from their communities under the cover of night are an act of "state violence" the group said, and force undocumented people to live in fear and uncertainty.

"The employers amongst us oppose government raids on our places of business and the sudden detention and deportation of essential members of our staff," they said.

"We respectfully ask that the authorities recognise that long-term migrants make up an invaluable part of our workforce."

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An employer of one of the detained men said that he was deeply committed to both his work and the community and was consistently a law-abiding citizen and responsible member of society.

"In his time here, he has built strong relationships and integrated fully, living an honest life that reflects his dedication to the values of this country. We respectfully ask for your understanding and compassion in reviewing his case. His removal would not only be a significant loss to our organisation but also to the community that has benefited from his hard work, loyalty, and integrity,” the employer.

Graffitti said that the raids and deportations were a product of "ill-considered policy" and was an "expensive theatrical performance" to pander to xenophobia.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"We cannot abide and stand by as the authorities raid homes and disappear our friends and our colleagues. Their place is with us," they said.

The groups are demanding that the authorities: