Activists on Saturday stormed Fort Chambray for the second time, saying they fear construction work on the controversial project might begin before an appeal against its planning permit is concluded.

Demonstrators entered the Gozitan fortification and hung a banner titled “Law for the Gods (Liġi Għall-Allat)” in front of the British-era barracks, which are to be demolished and relocated. As the activists entered Fort Chambray, people chanted “Where is the appeals law reform?”

Currently, projects that have obtained Planning Authority approval can begin even if objectors file an appeal against those permits. The government pledged to revise that law two years ago but those plans lost steam following a public consultation period.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Robert Abela was unable to guarantee that the revised law would come into effect in 2025.

Plans to develop Fort Chambray were approved by the Planning Authority last December, which gave two separate permits filed by developer Michael Caruana the green light.

Caruana intends to demolish the British-era barracks save for their facade, flanks and portico and rebuild them on another part of the site. The area will host a hotel, residential units and commercial facilities.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage did not object to the demolition.

NGOs Coalition for Gozo, Moviment Graffiti and Din l-Art Ħelwa have filed appeals against the development and asked that the Planning and Review Tribunal suspend works while it considers that appeal. It is rare for the tribunal to do so.

The developer says the plan is in line with a 2012 decision by the PA's predecessor, MEPA, to demolish and rebuild the barracks.

Speaking on Saturday, Moviment Graffiti’s Andre Callus said “We are not going to accept that people who have money can dictate the Planning Authority and the law."

Din l-Art Ħelwa President Patrick Calleja called for the planning appeal reform, not only for this development but to put an end to all development that continues under appeal.

An emotional Daniel Cilia, representing the Coalition for Gozo, stood in front of the barracks, saying he feared it might be the last time he sees them.

"It is a huge disappointment that part of Gozo's history is going to be destroyed, just to build a housing estate for the rich," Cilia said.

Activists had first broken into Fort Chambray in December, before the PA gave permission for the demolition of the British barracks.

Most recently, the Coalition for Gozo - Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex – submitted an emergency conservation order request for the barracks that received over 800 signatures.

An emergency conservation order is given to protect a building for a period of one year, while the PA evaluates what level of protection the building deserves.