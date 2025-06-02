A 33-year old man pleaded not guilty on Monday to slightly injuring his mother after allegedly headbutting her when she refused to give him €160 to buy drugs.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of recidivism, causing his mother to fear that violence would be used against her, breaching two sets of bail conditions and committing a crime during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

Bail was not requested.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil upheld defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud’s request to recommend the Correctional Services Agency give the accused medical attention to address both his health issues and his drug addiction.

The man was remanded in custody.

Police inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud assisted the accused.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti appeared for the victim.