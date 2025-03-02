Malta’s pursuit of economic growth has brought to light two significant challenges: income inequality and the changing nature of employment. These issues go beyond mere economic policy; they are also challenging the core of our societal values.

It is vital that our state ceases to prioritise economic growth and the influx of money into the economy as the sole focus of its mandate. Instead, the primary emphasis should be on promoting the people’s well-being and dignity with a focus on the common good of those who live and earn their living in Malta to build a just and equitable society.

Although Malta’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is robust and shows consistent growth, income distribution and poverty statistics reveal a contrasting trend. Almost one in five Maltese are at risk of poverty and social exclusion, and this figure rises sharply to one in three for those aged 65 and over.

The Gini Index, measuring income inequality, reveals a troubling trend. Despite the island’s economic growth, the distribution of this wealth remains uneven. Many Maltese workers, particularly those in the middle-income bracket, find that their wages have failed to keep up with the increasing cost of living.

Despite improvements in the income of Maltese lower- and middle-class earners over the years, this growth has not kept pace with the rising cost of living. As a result, while the affluent in Malta have significantly boosted their disposable income, others have experienced a decline, adversely impacting their quality of life. Consequently, policymakers cannot rely on GDP as a measure of success. They should adopt an overarching approach taking into account the well-being of all citizens, rather than focussing exclusively on economic growth.

The rising cost of living, particularly regarding affordable housing, is a significant factor contributing to considerable strain on our society.

The significant financial strain from large loans has increasingly hindered the middle class’s ability to cope with the rising cost of living.

Malta’s finance minister recently remarked on the nation’s worrying low fertility rate. Undoubtedly, economic pressures, while not the only factors, significantly influence that problem.

The rising cost of living and insecure financial conditions experienced by young persons and families, together with the emphasis on fostering a more compassionate society, are generating an adverse social environment for initiating and maintaining a family.

In the 1970s, Bhutan’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, recognised the shortcomings of utilising GDP as the sole metric of success. Thus, he endeavoured to create an index that also assesses the happiness and well-being of individuals to define genuine progress.

This led to the establishment of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness index. The focus was on integrating well-being with economic pro­gress. The GNH index and the policies that were adopted over several years played a significant role in diminishing income inequality, elevating individuals from poverty in the country.

Maltese policymakers have an opportunity to adopt a more holistic model, perceiving development outside the confines of GDP. By incorporating aspects such as health, housing, education, inclusiveness and environmental sustainability, we can guarantee that economic pro­gress benefits all residents and workers in Malta. One cannot confine the perception of inequality to a purely monetary context.

The advent of automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid work models is influencing the workplace environment. The benefits are not uniformly allocated among all employees. Individuals employed in finance and technology sectors will benefit from flexible working conditions and the opportunity for remote work. Conversely, individuals in vital tasks, sometimes compensated with lesser income, cannot benefit from such flexibility as their physical presence is imperative.

A recent report from the World Economic Forum sheds light on how AI is progressively transforming the job market.

By 2025, up to 50% of employees would require re­skilling to adjust to the changing labour market. Our current and future workforce needs to evolve to address this reality. Malta’s educational system cannot evade this challenge.

The recent PISA results indicate that Maltese students are underperforming relative to the OECD average in essential disciplines such as reading, science and maths.

This suggests that Malta’s future workforce will be deficient in fundamental skills necessary to succeed in a dynamic employment market.

Education is crucial in equipping students for future employment opportunities. A high degree of digital literacy, combined with strong problem-solving abilities and adaptability, will be crucial for success across many roles in the future.

Notwithstanding several initiatives and government-driven investments, lifelong learning continues to be deficient as an essential element of Malta’s workforce.

It is essential to provide workers with continuous training and upskilling opportunities.

The well-being of people employed and residing in Malta should serve as the true measure of the nation’s economic and social prosperity. Emerging labour trends and the growing wage inequality demand immediate intervention from governmental bodies, social stakeholders and educational institutions.

Establishing a fairer and sustainable Malta can only be achieved by addressing these challenges. Government policies are crucial for advancing the common good; nevertheless, this requires a joint effort involving enterprises, social partners and the public. We are all accountable for fostering a stronger caring community.

Although charitable actions like donations are commendable, sustainable development stems from active engagement in our communities and a strengthening of ethical standards.

Genuine well-being and a broader common good for all can solely be achieved through this shared responsibility.

Claudio Farrugia is a member of Catholic Voices Malta. He is writing in his personal capacity. claudiofarrugia@hotmail.com