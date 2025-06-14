Money allocated to the creation of a new road linking Żabbar to Smart City should instead be used to extend San Klement Park across the Cottonera Lines, the ADPD has proposed.

The suggestion was made by ADPD deputy general secretary Mario Mallia in a press conference held on Saturday in which the party reiterated its opposition to the road plan. Many other organisations have also said they oppose the proposal.

“There is absolutely no need to transform a quiet lane used for relaxation after a busy day at work into an asphalted road,” Mallia said, noting that the road would destroy over 5,600 square metres of agricultural land and pose a threat to various Grade 1 scheduled historical sites.

“There is absolutely no need for this road because traffic towards and from Smart City is already well-managed,” Mallia noted. “This makes us question if there is any ulterior motive as to why this project is being pushed by the government.” ADPD deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said the proposed road would only serve to help speculators, rather than everyday citizens.

Land to develop the Smart City project was handed to private developers on a 99-year lease in 2007, on the condition that they develop it into a high-tech ICT development and media park.

That plan never materialised, the original concessionaires exited and the public concession was subsequently amended to allow the new concessionaires to develop apartments and a shopping mall at the site.

Cacopardo noted that instead of taking back the concession, the government seemed to keen to continue helping the speculation by developing a wide road to reach the area.

“The deception and manipulation involved in public land concessions is beyond that witnessed with Manoel Island,” concluded Cacopardo.