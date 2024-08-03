Iconic rock band Aerosmith has announced they will be retiring from touring, saying that lead singer Steven Tyler's voice has become permanently injured.

The Boston band behind hits like Dream On, Walk This Way and Livin' On The Edge, said in a statement that despite Tyler's best efforts to rehabilitate his voice after suffering a vocal chord injury last year, it has become clear that a full recovery is no longer possible.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side," they said.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

Founded in 1970 and with a style infused with blues-based hard rock, sometimes veering into glam rock and pop elements, Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American bands of all time, selling more than 150 million records worldwide.

They have 25 gold, 18 platinum and 12 multi-platinum albums and have achieved 21 Top 40 hits on the US Hot 100, nine number-one Mainstream Rock hits, four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and ten MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2001 they were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were ranked 57th and 30th respectively on Rolling Stone and VH1’s lists of 100 greatest artists of all time. In 2013 both Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tyler's unique voice, which earned him the nickname of the "Demon of Screaming" is partially what propelled the band's signature sounds. With ample power behind an impressively wide vocal range, Tyler often pushed his voice to scream on many of the band's iconic songs.

The band were at the start of a 40-date tour last year when Tyler was injured. They have described the decision to stop touring after more than 50 years as difficult and heartbreaking.

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history," they said.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."