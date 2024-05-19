After experiencing an extreme allergic reaction out of thin air, a former MP is on a mission to raise more awareness about allergens and how to be prepared for them.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, a former member of parliament and current chair of the National Skills Council, was enjoying a walk in the countryside last week, one of several long treks he has been taking in preparation for an upcoming walking holiday.

But while in one moment he was enjoying the scenic vistas of Mellieħa, in the very next his tongue began to swell and his throat started to constrict shut, severely restricting his breathing.

Pullicino Orlando had experienced anaphylaxis – a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction that usually occurs in response to an allergen, such as nuts or a bee sting.

Speaking to Times of Malta, he admitted that while it was not the first time he experienced such an incident, he is still reeling from the effect it has had on him.

“I was only walking through the countryside and suddenly it just started to happen,” he said.

“It had happened to me once before and, I wouldn’t say that I had taken it lightly exactly, but I knew it was happening and was able to take precautions.

“But this time it was worse and I was by myself in the middle of nowhere.”

Thanks to an incredible response time and care from the emergency department, he was able to treat the anaphylaxis in time and come out on the other side of the incident unscathed.

Pullicino Orlando, a well-known dentist, said the biggest lesson that has been imparted to him through this experience was to never leave the house unprepared and urges everybody who suspects they may also be susceptible to experiencing such extreme allergic reaction to do the same.

Now the lesson is learned and I will never leave the house without an EpiPen again

“When I experienced it the first time, I was told that it could very likely happen again,” he said.

“Now the lesson is learned and I will never leave the house without an EpiPen again, because in cases like this, a few minutes could really spell the difference between life or death.”

EpiPens, or Epinephrine autoinjectors, are small devices that can be used to treat anaphylaxis as soon as symptoms are spotted.

A dose of epinephrine solution, usually injected in the upper thigh muscle, is generally able to treat the symptoms of anaphylaxis in one dose.

In doing more research on the topic, Pullicino Orlando has found that anaphylaxis can commonly occur in a food service setting, particularly when a person is served food that may unwittingly contain allergens that could trigger a reaction.

“Part of the way I want to deal with what happened is to raise awareness about how easily it could happen,” he said.

One such case that has stuck with him is that of Australian Nathan Anderson, who died from anaphylaxis on the street in New South Wales on the way back to his hotel room – where he was going to get his EpiPen.

Anderson was out to dinner with some friends, having informed the wait staff of the allergens he was sensitive to. Unfortunately, due to an oversight, he was served a hummus that contained tahini (sesame seed paste) despite having warned that he was allergic to sesame.

Having forgotten to bring an EpiPen with him, Anderson left the restaurant to retrieve it as soon as he started to feel symptoms but collapsed on a footpath on his way.

Acknowledging that it is sometimes very difficult to prevent cross-contamination in food service, he said that more education efforts are needed to underscore how dangerous undisclosed ingredients in food can be.

“I do feel in some areas training and awareness of the depth of the dangers that allergens pose in places where food is served is lacking,” he said.

“Given the proximity to allergens, I would also like to see restaurants stocking EpiPens and training their staff how to use them; perhaps it should even be made obligatory. When you read horror stories of families who make it clear they are allergic to something and still find themselves unwittingly eating that food, it’s a terrible shame and it ruins lives.”

Pullicino Orlando added he thinks that given the short shelf life and cost of EpiPens ‒ just one injector costs roughly €70, the government should consider distributing them for free.

“I am fortunate that I do not have to think twice about purchasing EpiPens when I need them, but for others, the cost may very well be inhibiting and there should be fewer barriers to such a life-saving device,” he said.