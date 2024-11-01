AG Advisory Limited has announced the commencement of its business operations in Malta and the launch of its newly designed website. The company is set to provide comprehensive advisory services, with a focus on the yachting, business aviation, and supercar industries, offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

AG Advisory was established to support owners, managers, operators, lawyers, CSPs (Corporate Service Providers) and tax advisors, leveraging years of industry expertise to ensure a seamless, high-quality service. The company combines deep knowledge and best practices with modern technology to deliver services defined by efficiency, precision, and client satisfaction.

“At AG Advisory, we know that clients are looking for more than just a service. They expect timely, top-quality advice and solutions. Our commitment is to deliver exactly what we promise, as we place the client at the centre of everything we do,” said Anthony Galea, founder of AG Advisory Limited.

Anthony Galea, founder of AG Advisory Limited.

AG Advisory’s wide range of services includes advisory, support and assistance for the purchase and sale of high-value assets, asset registration, financial administration, VAT and Customs compliance, and company formation and corporate services. Operating from its Malta base, the company serves clients on a global scale.

The company is able to tap into and count on a network built over a number of years so as to offer clients a bespoke service offering, which matches their needs and wants in most jurisdictions.

"We are in touch, and collaborate, with professionals in all the main reputable jurisdictions and flag states. We will continue to grow same as our clients no longer hail from the EU and US, as we regularly deal with clients from Canada, Australia, the Arab States and S.E. Asia," Dr Galea said.

“Since we set up, earlier this year, we have recruited, and are recruiting, leading professionals with the right mindset to offer a quality service, with care, and on time. We trust this will distinguish us within the market and allow us to provide the experience our clients expect," Dr Galea added.

Looking ahead, AG Advisory plans to expand its service offerings to other sectors too, targeting niche industries related to its core business areas, widening its scope to meet the growing demand for specialized advisory services requested by our UHNWI clients and their advisors, as well as to businesses within its international network.

The launch of AG Advisory’s logo and brand, as well as a new website, is a significant step in providing easier access to services for clients worldwide. Designed with the user in mind, the website reflects AG Advisory’s commitment to clarity, efficiency and excellence, offering a seamless platform for prospective clients to explore the firm’s offerings and connect with the team.